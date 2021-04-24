NBA Stars Most Likely to Change Teams This Offseason

1 of 6

Stars and fringe stars alike cannot be considered flight risks just by virtue of entering free agency. Kawhi Leonard is going to decline his player option, but you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone willing to predict he'll leave the Los Angeles Clippers, a team he chose and traveled Paul-George-trade-sized lengths to join.

Lonzo Ball and John Collins are the closest restricted free agency gets to patented stars. Whether they should fall under that umbrella is irrelevant. Restricted free agents worth a damn are never likely to leave. Incumbent teams have the right to match any offer they receive. Sign-and-trade scenarios are a possibility, but Ball and Collins would've been jettisoned prior to the March 25 deadline if their squads didn't view them as probable long-term keepers.

Common sense kiboshes other prospective candidates.

Barring a twist unseen, the Utah Jazz aren't about to let Mike Conley walk after they extended Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell and have no way to replace him coming off a year in which they might finish atop the Western Conference. The Chicago Bulls aren't voluntarily trading Zach LaVine when they just gave up Wendell Carter Jr. and two top-four-protected firsts to land Nikola Vucevic.

Victor Oladipo can skate in off name recognition alone. But the Miami Heat were the team he always wanted to play for, and his latest right knee injury is yet another reminder he may never regain star form. Chris Paul has played well enough to decline his $44.2 million player option. But the Phoenix Suns are really good, and he already chose them over the Philadelphia 76ers, per The Athletic's Sam Amick.

Spotlighting Kristaps Porzingis and Kemba Walker as trade candidates isn't egregious. But they both play for teams with the urgency to win now. The Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics, respectively, aren't selling them off for picks and prospects or cap relief, and neither is faring well enough to be the headliner in a deal that nets an upgrade over him.

Players far enough removed from their heyday or who aren't particularly likely to recapture All-Star form are similarly excluded. Al Horford almost assuredly won't be back with the Oklahoma City Thunder next season, but counting on him to reenter, say, the top-35 to -40 conversation during his age-35 campaign and after shutting it down early for this one is a stretch.