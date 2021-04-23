NBA Free Agents 2021: Rumors, Predictions for Potential Offseason Targets

1 of 3

Nick Wass/Associated Press

There was plenty of buzz surrounding Lonzo Ball ahead of the trade deadline last month, but he ended up staying on the New Orleans Pelicans.

However, the point guard is set to become a restricted free agent after the season, so it's possible his time in the Big Easy won't extend past this summer.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Andrew Lopez, there were some NBA executives who came away from trade discussions with the Pelicans "with the belief that Ball might be available in a sign-and-trade in the offseason as a restricted free agent." The report noted the Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks were among the interested teams at the deadline.

But Windhorst and Lopez also reported New Orleans has "expressed interest" in keeping the 23-year-old, who is averaging a career-high 14 points, 5.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 44 games this season.

New Orleans is a team on the rise with a lot of young talent, and it may want to keep Ball in its lineup for the long term.

It could be exciting to see Ball return to Los Angeles, though. He attended Chino Hills (Calif.) High School and UCLA before playing his first two seasons with the Lakers. The Clippers could use a young point guard, and it would be intriguing to watch him play with Kawhi Leonard (if he returns) and Paul George.

If the Clippers arrange an enticing sign-and-trade offer for the Pelicans to consider, perhaps Ball will be on the move again.

Prediction: Ball goes to Clippers in sign-and-trade