    Mike Trout Exits Angels vs. Cleveland with Calf Injury Diagnosed as Strain

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 18, 2021

    Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout left Monday's game against Cleveland after he limped off the bases.

    The Angels deemed it a right calf strain.

    Losing the 29-year-old for any amount of time would be a huge blow to the Angels, simply because he's the game's top player. He's hit eight home runs with 18 RBI and a 1.086 OPS this year.

    His Hall of Fame resume already includes three American League MVP awards, eight All-Star Game appearances and eight Silver Slugger awards since he joined the bigs as a midseason call-up in 2011. Trout has also finished second in the AL MVP race four times.

    The Millville, New Jersey native suffered a left elbow contusion after Houston Astros left-hander Cristian Javier hit him with with a fourth-inning pitch on April 22. He stayed in the game for the remainder of the frame but departed before the fifth.

    Look for Juan Lagares to play center field if Trout is sidelined following this latest setback.

