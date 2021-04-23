    Mets' Pete Alonso: Getting Swept by Cubs 'Feels Like Eating a S--t Sandwich'

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIApril 23, 2021

    New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) in the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    No, Pete Alonso didn't enjoy his time in Chicago. 

    Speaking to reporters, the New York Mets star was honest about his feelings following the team's 4-3 loss to the Cubs on Thursday, which concluded a three-game sweep in Chicago.

    The Cubs defeated the Mets 3-1 on Tuesday and enjoyed a blowout victory, 16-4, on Wednesday.

    For what it's worth, Alonso had a decent series. He went 1-for-4 via a two-run home run on Thursday, after hitting another one out of the park with one on on Wednesday. 

    Despite their recent string of losses, the Mets are still hanging on to a tie with the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the NL East at 7-7, though both teams will have to fend off advances from the rest of the division. The Miami Marlins are half a game out of first place, and only half a game separates them from the fifth-place Washington Nationals

