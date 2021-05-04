    Celtics' Jaylen Brown 'Day-to-Day' with Ankle Injury; Won't Play vs. Magic

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIMay 4, 2021
    Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown will miss at least one game because of the ankle injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers

    Head coach Brad Stevens told reporters Brown won't play Wednesday against the Orlando Magic, but he will be considered "day-to-day after that."

    Brown suffered the injury when he collided with teammate Jayson Tatum in the final minute against Portland. He was unable to put weight on his right leg while walking off the court. 

    The 24-year-old has followed up a breakout 2019-20 campaign with his first All-Star selection. Through 58 games this season, he is averaging 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and hitting 39.7 percent of his attempts from deep.

    However, Brown has missed time because of a variety of issues, including hip, knee and shoulder injuries.

    Tatum is the team's alpha dog, and especially so in Brown's absence, but he has also missed time this year due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. When both are healthy, the Celtics attack is dominant and capable of making a deep postseason run.

    The team is 34-31 and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, squarely in play-in tournament territory. 

    While Brown is sidelined, Grant Williams and Semi Ojeleye should see more time, though it's difficult to replace the production of the California product. 

