Jaylen Brown Out for Celtics vs. Suns Because of Shoulder Injury

The Boston Celtics announced star Jaylen Brown will miss Thursday's game against the Phoenix Suns with left shoulder bursitis.

The 24-year-old has been out of the lineup at various times this season because of illness, a hip injury and a knee issue, but that didn't stop him from making his first career All-Star Game.

Brown had a breakout season in 2019-20 when he averaged 20.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, which were all career-high marks at the time. He has been even better in 2020-21 and is averaging 24.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists a night while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from deep.

The California product's versatility allows him to hit from deep, attack the rim off the bounce and defend multiple positions. He and Jayson Tatum anchor Boston's attack and could carry it deep into the Eastern Conference playoffs if they are both healthy and playing well.

Look for Marcus Smart, Grant Williams and Semi Ojeleye to see more playing time while Brown is sidelined following this latest setback.