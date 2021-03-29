Jaylen Brown Out for Celtics vs. Pelicans with Hip Injury

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown will Monday's game versus the New Orleans Pelicans with a hip contusion, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Brown has been excellent for the Celtics this season, averaging 24.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. It's been a career year for the 24-year-old, and Boston has needed it, with players like Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker missing time early in the year. He was a deserving first-time All-Star selection.

The Celtics are still trying to find a rhythm, starting a disappointing 23-23 this season despite Brown's star showing.

Brown hasn't been immune to injuries himself, as a lingering knee issue has cost him some time in the 2020-21 campaign.

"We're concerned. Jaylen has tendinitis in his knee," Celtics general manager Danny Ainge told reporters in late February. "We're concerned about it. We're doing everything we can. Giving him the two days' rest isn't going to cure it; it's just going to lighten the load."

Losing Brown for any period of time is a major blow for the Celtics. He's arguably been their best player this season. While he's out of action, look for first-round rookie Aaron Nesmith to see a major bump in minutes.