Mets' Pete Alonso Would 'Love' to Defend His Title at 2021 MLB Home Run Derby

The last time there was a Home Run Derby, New York Mets star Pete Alonso beat Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the final in front of a sold-out crowd at Progressive Field in 2019.

With the All-Star event back on the calendar later this summer, Alonso said he would "love" the chance to defend his title.

Guerrero came out of that Home Run Derby as the star of the show. The Toronto Blue Jays slugger belted a record 91 total homers, including 40 during his swing-off against Joc Pederson in the second round.

Alonso beat Carlos Santana in Round 1 (14-13), Ronald Acuna Jr. in Round 2 (20-19) and Guerrero in the final (23-22).

The 2019 season saw Alonso emerge as one of MLB's best young stars. He was named National League Rookie of the Year and finished seventh in NL MVP voting after hitting an MLB rookie-record 53 homers and driving in 120 runs.

Things haven't gone as smoothly for Alonso in 70 games since the start of last season. The 26-year-old has a .230/.321/.484 slash line with 19 homers and 44 RBI during that span. It's still too early in the 2021 campaign to get concerned about long-term issues.

Even if the stats don't return to those 2019 levels, Alonso has some of the best raw power in MLB. He would certainly be able to showcase it in the Home Run Derby if he's invited to participate in this year's event.

The 2021 Home Run Derby will be held at Coors Field in Denver on July 12.