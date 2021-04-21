Steve Kerr Says Steph Curry, Warriors 'Were Gassed' in Loss vs. Wizards

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors entered the fourth quarter of their Wednesday road game against the Washington Wizards up seven points, but the hosts then outscored the visitors 32-21 en route to a 118-114 win.

Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, who averaged 40.0 points on 54.1 percent shooting in his last 11 games, went just 7-of-25 for 18 points against Washington.

After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr commented on the team's fatigue.

"I thought we were gassed," Kerr told reporters. "I thought that included Steph and everybody. We just didn't look like we had our legs under us tonight."

Golden State had played eight games in 13 days leading up to the Wizards matchup. The Warriors, who had won five of their last six, were also on the fifth game of an Eastern Conference road swing.

It was only natural for them to be tired for the Wizards game, and Washington led 38-20 after one quarter. However, the Warriors scored 73 points over the next two quarters and led by as many as 11 in the fourth. Washington finished the game on a 25-10 run over the final 5:53 in regulation.

The Warriors also ran into a buzzsaw Wednesday, as the Wizards have now won six straight and eight of nine. Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook has also been sensational, posting triple-doubles in every game but one.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Golden State will look to bounce back against the Denver Nuggets on Friday at home in San Francisco's Chase Center.