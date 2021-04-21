    Drew Brees Had 'A Lot of Limitations' During Saints' 2020 Season Due to Injuries

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIApril 21, 2021

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) warms up before the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    Butch Dill/Associated Press

    Longtime New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees appears to wish his NFL career hada ended on a higher note.

    Brees, who retired this offseason after 15 seasons with the Saints (and five with the San Diego Chargers), opened up about the injuries that limited him to 12 appearances in his final season.

    "I had a lot of limitations throughout the season as to what I could and couldn't do," he told reporters Wednesday.

    In January, Brees' wife, Brittany, revealed the star had foot and shoulder injuries in addition to 11 cracked ribs and a collapsed lung. He was on the injury report with a shoulder ailment in Weeks 8-10, and the rib and lung issues were discovered in Week 10.

    He was absent for Weeks 11-14.

    On Wednesday, Brees said he "had this abdominal thing" for "pretty much most of the season."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "As a QB everything you do is rotation," he said. "And when you can't rotate the way that you want, you all of a sudden begin to accommodate. Everything for you kind of narrows. I can't make that throw. I can't make that throw. I can't make that throw. So what's now in my toolbox?"

    Brees will work for NBC, having signed a contract to join the network's Sunday Night Football broadcast.

    As for his successor, he also told reporters Wednesday that he sees positives in both of his backups from 2020, Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston.

    Related

      Landing Spots for Adrian Peterson ✍️

      @GDavenport looks at realistic teams the RB can join in order to chase a Super Bowl ring ➡️

      Landing Spots for Adrian Peterson ✍️
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Landing Spots for Adrian Peterson ✍️

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Brees: Saints' Taysom Hill 'The Most Unique Player I've Ever Seen'

      Brees: Saints' Taysom Hill 'The Most Unique Player I've Ever Seen'
      New Orleans Saints logo
      New Orleans Saints

      Brees: Saints' Taysom Hill 'The Most Unique Player I've Ever Seen'

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Saints 2021 NFL Draft: Sean Payton doesn't believe drafting a quarterback is a 'must' for New Orleans

      Saints 2021 NFL Draft: Sean Payton doesn't believe drafting a quarterback is a 'must' for New Orleans
      New Orleans Saints logo
      New Orleans Saints

      Saints 2021 NFL Draft: Sean Payton doesn't believe drafting a quarterback is a 'must' for New Orleans

      Tyler Sullivan
      via CBSSports.com

      Video of Saints CB Lattimore's arrest released

      Video of Saints CB Lattimore's arrest released
      New Orleans Saints logo
      New Orleans Saints

      Video of Saints CB Lattimore's arrest released

      Mike Triplett
      via ESPN.com