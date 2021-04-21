Drew Brees Had 'A Lot of Limitations' During Saints' 2020 Season Due to Injuries

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Longtime New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees appears to wish his NFL career hada ended on a higher note.

Brees, who retired this offseason after 15 seasons with the Saints (and five with the San Diego Chargers), opened up about the injuries that limited him to 12 appearances in his final season.

"I had a lot of limitations throughout the season as to what I could and couldn't do," he told reporters Wednesday.

In January, Brees' wife, Brittany, revealed the star had foot and shoulder injuries in addition to 11 cracked ribs and a collapsed lung. He was on the injury report with a shoulder ailment in Weeks 8-10, and the rib and lung issues were discovered in Week 10.

He was absent for Weeks 11-14.

On Wednesday, Brees said he "had this abdominal thing" for "pretty much most of the season."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"As a QB everything you do is rotation," he said. "And when you can't rotate the way that you want, you all of a sudden begin to accommodate. Everything for you kind of narrows. I can't make that throw. I can't make that throw. I can't make that throw. So what's now in my toolbox?"

Brees will work for NBC, having signed a contract to join the network's Sunday Night Football broadcast.

As for his successor, he also told reporters Wednesday that he sees positives in both of his backups from 2020, Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston.