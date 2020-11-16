Drew Brees Reportedly Has Multiple Rib Fractures, Collapsed Lung After Injury

Butch Dill/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has fractured ribs on both sides of his body as well as a collapsed lung, according to Ed Werder of ESPN.

Per Werder, Brees suffered three fractured ribs on the right side of his chest last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He then suffered two more Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

None of the injuries were known until he underwent X-rays on Monday.

The veteran quarterback did not play in the second half of the team's Week 10 win over the 49ers.

There is currently no timeline for Brees, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported moving him to the injured reserve is not being discussed; that would keep him out for at least three weeks.

Rapoport previously reported the Saints were "bracing for Brees to miss some time to fully heal."

The 41-year-old was in the midst of another strong season with 2,196 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also has a 73.5 completion percentage, which leads the NFL; Brees has topped this category the last three years.

His play has helped New Orleans produce a 7-2 record, good for first place in the NFC South and tied with the Green Bay Packers for the best mark in the NFC.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If he is forced to miss time, the Saints will have to move forward with Jameis Winston, who signed on a one-year deal in the offseason after an inconsistent 2019 season with the Buccaneers. The 2015 No. 1 overall pick led the league with 5,109 passing yards last year but had 30 interceptions.

He is 7-of-11 for 75 yards in limited action so far with the Saints.

New Orleans went 5-0 last year without Brees as Teddy Bridgewater kept the offense afloat, and the team will now try to do the same with Winston.