Drew Brees: Saints' Taysom Hill 'The Most Unique Player I've Ever Seen'

Drew Brees thinks his potential replacement, Taysom Hill, has something special.

The longtime New Orleans Saints quarterback, who retired this offseason, called Hill "the most unique player I've ever seen," per Jeff Duncan of The Athletic.

Hill has played all over the field for the Saints through his four seasons in the league, though he's officially listed as a quarterback. Though he ended up seeing four starts at the position in 2020, playing 317 snaps, he also played 134 snaps at five other positions, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. In contrast, he played 41 of 428 snaps under center in 2019.

He posted eight touchdowns with a 3-1 record as a starter last season, and he said he's building on that heading into the year he could potentially take over under center.

"For the last four years, my workout routine has been different," Hill said Tuesday, via Mike Triplett of ESPN. "It's been structured to be the Swiss Army knife and do all these other things I was going to be called upon [to do], where now my emphasis, my focus is being a full-time quarterback."

Brees didn't give any insight as to who might serve as his replacement, as he also praised Jameis Winston's attitude and love of the game. Winston and Hill are set to battle it out for the Week 1 starting job.

Winston, who spent last season as a backup for the Saints, started all 16 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019 and led the league in passing attempts (626), yards (5,109) and interceptions (30).