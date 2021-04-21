    Watch Tim Tebow Surprise Cora Belle Edison with Video Message for 105th Birthday

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 21, 2021
    Former Florida football player Tim Tebow speaks to fans after he was inducted in the Ring of Honor at Florida Field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    John Raoux/Associated Press

    Ex-collegiate and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, who won the 2007 Heisman Trophy and a pair of national championships during his time at the University of Florida, wished 105-year-old Cora Belle Edison a happy birthday this week.

    In the video, Tebow covered a number of topics, including their shared religious faith, five-sibling families (he is the youngest of five; Edison has five children) and their desire to help people (Edison was a nurse). He also said he wished to meet Edison and give her a hug.

    The CBS affiliate in Jackson, Mississippi, did a story on Edison's desire to meet Tebow on April 13.

    Edison's caretaker, Gilda Crawford, offered these comments to Anna Farish of WJTV: "She watched every game he played, OK, that's what I'm talking about. I say if he knew that he had a 105-year-old person that was loving him like that, he would be happy. He would."

    Edison added: "Tim Tebow, yeah, I like him. He's handsome."

    Tebow did reach out and was clearly happy to provide birthday wishes to one of his biggest fans.

    These days, the 33-year-old is an ESPN college football analyst. His professional sports days are over after stints as an NFL quarterback (2010-13, 2015) and minor league baseball outfielder (2016-21). Tebow is also the founder and chairman of the Tim Tebow Foundation.

