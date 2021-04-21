Watch Tim Tebow Surprise Cora Belle Edison with Video Message for 105th Birthday

Watch Tim Tebow Surprise Cora Belle Edison with Video Message for 105th BirthdayApril 21, 2021
Ex-collegiate and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, who won the 2007 Heisman Trophy and a pair of national championships during his time at the University of Florida, wished 105-year-old Cora Belle Edison a happy birthday this week.
In the video, Tebow covered a number of topics, including their shared religious faith, five-sibling families (he is the youngest of five; Edison has five children) and their desire to help people (Edison was a nurse). He also said he wished to meet Edison and give her a hug.
The CBS affiliate in Jackson, Mississippi, did a story on Edison's desire to meet Tebow on April 13.
Edison's caretaker, Gilda Crawford, offered these comments to Anna Farish of WJTV: "She watched every game he played, OK, that's what I'm talking about. I say if he knew that he had a 105-year-old person that was loving him like that, he would be happy. He would."
Edison added: "Tim Tebow, yeah, I like him. He's handsome."
Tebow did reach out and was clearly happy to provide birthday wishes to one of his biggest fans.
These days, the 33-year-old is an ESPN college football analyst. His professional sports days are over after stints as an NFL quarterback (2010-13, 2015) and minor league baseball outfielder (2016-21). Tebow is also the founder and chairman of the Tim Tebow Foundation.
