Karl-Anthony Towns: Anthony Edwards Is 'The Most Special Player in That Draft'

Randall Benton/Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns praised his teammate, rookie forward Anthony Edwards, in an interview with ESPN's Ramona Shelburne that published Wednesday.

"For me, Anthony Edwards is special," Towns told Shelburne. "He's the most special player in that draft. That's what we believe. And that's what I believe wholeheartedly. And I'm going to defend him and his name as long as I can."

Edwards has been phenomenal since Feb. 24, averaging 23.3 points on 42.5 percent shooting, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game, according to Basketball Reference.

He notably scored a career-high 42 points in a 123-119 road win over the Phoenix Suns, who sit second in the Western Conference. On Tuesday, Edwards' 28 points paced the T-Wolves in a 134-120 road win over the Sacramento Kings.

The former Georgia star, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, looks like a future perennial All-Star given how well he's performed of late. The debate about who is the "most special player" in the 2020 draft probably comes down to him or Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball.

Ball has been excellent in his own right, posting 15.9 points on 45.1 percent shooting (37.5 percent three-point rate), 6.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. He's currently sidelined with a broken wrist, but the Hornets went 20-21 with him on the floor compared to just 23-42 last year. Ball has been a big part of his team's turnaround, as the Hornets look destined for the play-in tournament at worst.

Still, Edwards has been sensational, too, and seeing him average 25-plus points per game for much of his career isn't out of the question. He has sky-high potential and sports great chemistry with Towns, and the two will look to turn around the rebuilding franchise.