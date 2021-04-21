Knicks Rumors: Norvel Pelle Likely to Sign New Deal After 2nd 10-Day Contract

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Norvel Pelle appears to have made a strong impression on the New York Knicks, as the veteran center is reportedly going to sign a new deal with the team.

Per SNY's Ian Begley, Pelle is "likely" to receive a contract extension once his current 10-day contract expires.

The Knicks originally signed Pelle to a 10-day contract on April 2. He previously spent time this season with the Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings.

Pelle's addition to New York's roster came after starting center Mitchell Robinson underwent surgery on March 29 to repair a fractured metatarsal in his right foot. The 28-year-old received a second 10-day contract from New York on April 12.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters after an April 14 game against the New Orleans Pelicans that Pelle has been "terrific" for the team.

"He's been putting in a lot of extra work," Thibodeau said. "He's still finding his way, learning the system. But his length, shot blocking, the rim protection, is huge for us."

Pelle has only appeared in three games for the Knicks thus far. The 12 minutes he played against the Pelicans was his longest outing for the team.

New York has won seven straight games overall and currently ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 32-27 record.