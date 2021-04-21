Spurs' Gregg Popovich: Fight for Equality Continues After Derek Chauvin Verdict

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich believes the guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin was just one step on the path to racial equality and justice.

"I think it's a time to understand that was a victory in a war that's got to continue to be waged in the sense of demanding equality and justice and rights—because it hasn't happened yet," Popovich told reporters Wednesday.

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd, per CNN.com.

"We are pleased that justice appears to have been served," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts said in a joint statement Tuesday.



This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.