    Spurs' Gregg Popovich: Fight for Equality Continues After Derek Chauvin Verdict

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2021

    San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich watches from the sideline during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Monday, March 15, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

    San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich believes the guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin was just one step on the path to racial equality and justice. 

    "I think it's a time to understand that was a victory in a war that's got to continue to be waged in the sense of demanding equality and justice and rightsbecause it hasn't happened yet," Popovich told reporters Wednesday.

    Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd, per CNN.com.

    "We are pleased that justice appears to have been served," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts said in a joint statement Tuesday.

           

