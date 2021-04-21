Report: Ex-Steelers WR Hines Ward Joining FAU Coaching Staff After Jets Stint

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward is reportedly joining the coaching staff at Florida Atlantic University.

Per Shane Marinelli of FAU Owl's Nest, Ward is expected to work in an off-field coaching role with the Owls alongside receivers coach Joey Thomas.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg also reported on the hiring.

Ward spent the past two seasons as an offensive assistant on Adam Gase's staff with the New York Jets. It marked his first official coaching job since retiring from the NFL after the 2011 season.

Prior to working with the Jets, Ward worked with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers as an offensive intern during the 2017 preseason.

Ward spent his entire 14-year playing career with the Steelers from 1998-2011. He was named to the Pro Bowl four times and is one of 14 players in NFL history with 1,000 receptions.

Willie Taggart, a former college quarterback at Western Kentucky, is entering his second season as head coach at Florida Atlantic. The Owls went 5-4 overall and lost to Memphis in the Montgomery Bowl during the 2020 season.