    Clippers' DeMarcus Cousins on Paul George: 'We Gotta Stop the PG Slander'

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2021

    Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George dribbles during an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Clippers big man DeMarcus Cousins had nothing but good things to say about teammate Paul George after Tuesday's 113-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers

    Mason Bissada of Sports Illustrated, Cousins said:

    "PG's cool as a fan. He leads by example. He comes in and he works every single day. Every night he steps on the floor, he's going to give an A+ effort. One of the most talented players I've ever seen lace 'em up. We gotta stop the PG slander. It just won't be accepted around me. ... Every chance I get, I'm gonna give him his flowers."

    After finishing third in the NBA MVP voting in 2018-19 in his final season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, George's production dropped off a bit last season in his first season in L.A., but he is once again putting up big numbers.

    In 45 games this season, George is averaging 23.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals, while shooting a career-best 48.3 percent from the field and 43.2 percent from beyond the arc.

    George has been especially good recently during a stretch that has seen Kawhi Leonard miss five of the past six games with a foot injury.

    In the seven games since Cousins signed with the Clippers, George is averaging a scorching 32.9 points per game and shooting 54 percent from the floor during that stretch.

    With George leading the way, the Clippers are third in the Western Conference with a 41-19 record, making them one of the top candidates to represent the West in the NBA Finals.

    Cousins is in the midst of his second 10-day contract with the Clippers, meaning his time in L.A. could potentially be winding down, but given how much he seems to enjoy playing with George, one can only assume Cousins will sign with the Clippers for the remainder of the season provided they want to keep him.

