Warriors' Draymond Green Speaks on Derek Chauvin, Police and Racial Prejudice

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green hopes to see more police officers held accountable for their actions in the wake of the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Green said it was "great" that Chauvin was tried in court, which led to him being found guilty of the murder of George Floyd by a Minnesota jury on Tuesday before adding this outcome doesn't change the overall problem with policing in this country.

"I think that's a totally different story," Green said. "When you look at the way these officers treat Black people. We're not treated as human. We're treated as a threat by your skin color."

On May 25, Floyd was killed when Chauvin, who was working as a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at the time, pressed his knee into Floyd's neck on the ground for nine minutes, 29 seconds.

Chauvin's actions were captured on film and sparked widespread protests against police brutality across the country. He was dismissed by the Minneapolis Police Department, as well as the three other officers who were on the scene at the time.

Four days after Floyd's death, Chauvin was arrested and charged with second-degree unintentional murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder.



Per Eric Levenson of CNN.com, all three charges carry a combined prison sentence of up to 75 years. Chauvin will be sentenced in approximately eight weeks.

Green was one of many athletes across all sports who have used their platform to speak out about racial injustice following Floyd's murder and the killings of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.