Report: LaMelo Ball Expected to Return from Wrist Injury for Hornets vs. Pistons

Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball could be back in the lineup on Saturday.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Ball is expected to play against the Detroit Pistons.

This would mark Ball's first appearance since March 20 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Rookie of the Year candidate played the first 41 games of the season but suffered a fracture in his right wrist against the Clippers.

Ball has been sensational during his rookie year with the Hornets, who selected the floor general third overall in the 2020 NBA draft. He's averaged 15.9 points on 45.1 percent shooting (37.5 percent three-point rate), 6.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.

The 19-year-old is a big reason why the Hornets have vastly improved from last year's 23-42 record. Their 30-32 mark so far this season ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference, which has them in the play-in tournament.

Charlotte has 10 games remaining in the regular season to solidify its standing in the postseason race. Ball's return will go a long way toward helping the team make a move.