    Twins Show Support for George Floyd's Family Ahead of Derek Chauvin Verdict

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 20, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    The scoreboard at Target Field explains the postponement of the baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox, Monday, April 12, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Twins postponed their game against the Red Sox because of safety concerns following the fatal police shooting of a Black man and the potential for unrest in the area. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
    Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

    The Minnesota Twins released a statement Tuesday amid jury deliberations in Derek Chauvin's trial for the killing of George Floyd. 

    In the statement, Twins ownership, the Pohlad Family, expressed support for Floyd's family and called for the death of Black people at the hands of police to stop:

    As part of the statement, the Pohlad family wrote: "We are horrified and ashamed that this keeps happening to Black people in our community and many other cities across our country." The family also noted "that whatever the jury decides, there will still be much work to do" to end systemic racism.

    The Pohlad family also mentioned the killing of Daunte Wright, who was a 20-year-old Black man fatally shot by a police officer on April 11 in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

    Floyd—a 46-year-old Black man—was killed last May while being arrested by Minneapolis police.

    During the arrest, then-police officer Chauvin kept his knee pressed on the back of Floyd's neck for several minutes while he was in handcuffs and on the ground. Chauvin continued to kneel on Floyd even while Floyd pleaded that he could not breathe. Floyd eventually stopped breathing and was later pronounced dead.

    Chauvin was fired by the Minneapolis Police Department and subsequently charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

    The jury for the case is in the midst of its second day of deliberations following testimony from both the prosecution and defense.

    Related

      Garlick, Kepler, Thielbar go on COVID IL

      Garlick, Kepler, Thielbar go on COVID IL
      Minnesota Twins logo
      Minnesota Twins

      Garlick, Kepler, Thielbar go on COVID IL

      MLB.com
      via MLB.com

      Mariners Activate Kyle Lewis Off IL

      Reigning AL ROY set to make his 2021 debut against the Dodgers

      Mariners Activate Kyle Lewis Off IL
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Mariners Activate Kyle Lewis Off IL

      MarinersPR
      via Medium

      Is a Cubs Fire Sale Coming? 👀

      Why @ZachRymer says Chicago's ice-cold start may force it to unload multiple big names at the trade deadline ➡️

      Is a Cubs Fire Sale Coming? 👀
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Is a Cubs Fire Sale Coming? 👀

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      4 Players Have Walked Away from Baseball in 2021. Why?

      4 Players Have Walked Away from Baseball in 2021. Why?
      MLB logo
      MLB

      4 Players Have Walked Away from Baseball in 2021. Why?

      Tom Verducci
      via Sports Illustrated