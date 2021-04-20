Twins Show Support for George Floyd's Family Ahead of Derek Chauvin Verdict

Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

The Minnesota Twins released a statement Tuesday amid jury deliberations in Derek Chauvin's trial for the killing of George Floyd.

In the statement, Twins ownership, the Pohlad Family, expressed support for Floyd's family and called for the death of Black people at the hands of police to stop:

As part of the statement, the Pohlad family wrote: "We are horrified and ashamed that this keeps happening to Black people in our community and many other cities across our country." The family also noted "that whatever the jury decides, there will still be much work to do" to end systemic racism.

The Pohlad family also mentioned the killing of Daunte Wright, who was a 20-year-old Black man fatally shot by a police officer on April 11 in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

Floyd—a 46-year-old Black man—was killed last May while being arrested by Minneapolis police.

During the arrest, then-police officer Chauvin kept his knee pressed on the back of Floyd's neck for several minutes while he was in handcuffs and on the ground. Chauvin continued to kneel on Floyd even while Floyd pleaded that he could not breathe. Floyd eventually stopped breathing and was later pronounced dead.

Chauvin was fired by the Minneapolis Police Department and subsequently charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The jury for the case is in the midst of its second day of deliberations following testimony from both the prosecution and defense.