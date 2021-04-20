    Kerr: Steph Curry Playing 'Above and Beyond'; Talks Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan

    Adam Wells
April 20, 2021

    Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry reacts after making a three-pointer during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry's recent hot streak has left everyone in the NBA at a loss for words, including his own head coach. 

    Per Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic, Steve Kerr said the guard is playing "above and beyond" anything he's ever seen from the two-time NBA MVP and evoked the names of two of the greatest players in league history. 

    "I've seen Kobe Bryant, early in his career had a stretch where he went nuts," Kerr said. "And, obviously, Michael Jordan had some stretches where he just scored like crazy. But, obviously, nobody’s ever shot the ball like this in the history of the game."

    Since returning from a tailbone injury on March 29, Curry is averaging 40.0 points on 54.1 percent shooting and 49.7 percent from three-point range in 11 games.

    The 33-year-old has scored at least 40 points and made at least 10 three-point field goals four times in the past five games, including a 49-point effort in Golden State's 107-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. 

    Curry's red-hot scoring streak has thrust him into the MVP conversation and is helping the Warriors slowly move up the playoff standings in the Western Conference.

    The seven-time All-Star leads the NBA in scoring average (31.4 points per game), ranks 13th in three-point percentage (43.1) on 12.1 attempts per game and is averaging a career-high 5.5 rebounds per game. 

    Golden State has won five of its last six games to get back to 29-29 for ninth in the Western Conference. The team is only two games behind the Dallas Mavericks for the seventh spot. 

