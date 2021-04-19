    Warriors' Steph Curry Breaks Kobe Bryant Record with 11th Straight 30-Point Game

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 20, 2021
    Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry reacts after making a three-pointer during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry made NBA history Monday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.

    With a three-pointer in the fourth quarter, he dropped 30-plus points for the 11th straight game. In doing so, he surpassed the mark set by Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant for players 33 or older.

    Having missed all but five games in 2019-20 and with the Warriors' dynasty likely over, this season has to some extent been a referendum on whether Curry could be a singular star in the LeBron James/Michael Jordan mold.

    In January, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard posited how Curry would find life much more difficult with opposing defenses able to center their game plans on him in a way they couldn't during Golden State's dominant run.

    Curry has responded by averaging a career-high 31.0 points per game entering Monday while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 42.7 percent from beyond the arc. If the Warriors were better than their 28-29 record, then he might be a stronger contender to collect a third MVP.

    One silver lining of the franchise's downturn is that it has allowed fans to remember how much fun it is to watch Curry when he's at the top of his game.

