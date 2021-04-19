Video: Watch Alabama Unveil 2021 College Football Playoff Championship Rings

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

To the victors go the spoils, and nobody was more victorious than the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2020 college football season.

Alabama revealed its 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship rings Monday, which were earned through postseason wins over Notre Dame and Ohio State:

There are a number of features that jump out, including 135 stones on top for the total points Alabama scored in the two playoff games and an SEC Championship Game win over Florida, 18 princess-cut red stones to represent the program's 18 national championships, personalized names and numbers and the 52-24 final score of the title game win over Ohio State.

There is no doubting the Tide's place atop the college football universe under head coach Nick Saban, and these rings were just the latest reminder.

The program has won six national championships since the 2009 campaign, three of which came during the CFP era.

Alabama figures to be in the mix again during the 2021 season and checked in at No. 1 in the January Top 25 from Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.