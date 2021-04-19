    Rockets: Sterling Brown Victim of Assault on Sunday, Suffered Facial Injuries

    Houston Rockets forward Sterling Brown shoots against the Minnesota Timberwolves during an NBA basketball game Friday, March 26, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
    The Houston Rockets released a statement saying swingman Sterling Brown was the victim of an assault Sunday and suffered facial injuries.

    "He had no prior knowledge of or interaction with the assailants," the team said. "He suffered facial lacerations but will make a full recovery. Sterling is not playing tonight because of his prior knee injury."

    Brown has made 51 appearances for the team this season and is averaging 8.2 points and 4.4 rebounds in 24.1 minutes per game.

    The team did not identify where the assault took place. The 26-year-old has missed Houston's past four contests with left knee soreness and the Rockets played the Orlando Magic on the road Sunday.

    Brown is in his fourth season in the league after having been selected in the second round of the 2017 NBA draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. Shortly after the draft, Brown was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks and spent his first three seasons in Milwaukee.

    In November, Brown reached a $750,000 settlement with the Milwaukee Police Department regarding his January 2018 arrest. He had filed suit in June 2018, saying officers used excessive force when they subdued him with a stun gun.

    Under the terms of the settlement, Milwaukee City Attorney Tearman Spencer admitted on behalf of the city that officers had violated Brown's constitutional rights during the course of the arrest.

