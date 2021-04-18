    Trevor Lawrence Rumors: QB Eyeing Training Camp Return from Injury

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 18, 2021

    Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against Ohio State during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    Butch Dill/Associated Press

    Trevor Lawrence is reportedly targeting training camp for his return from offseason surgery to his non-throwing shoulder.

    ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Sunday on SportsCenter that Lawrence has been throwing footballs "for a couple weeks now" as he recovers from February surgery on his left labrum.

