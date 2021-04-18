Trevor Lawrence Rumors: QB Eyeing Training Camp Return from Injury

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Trevor Lawrence is reportedly targeting training camp for his return from offseason surgery to his non-throwing shoulder.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Sunday on SportsCenter that Lawrence has been throwing footballs "for a couple weeks now" as he recovers from February surgery on his left labrum.

