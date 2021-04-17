Brewers' Christian Yelich to Be Placed on IL with Back Injury

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich's streak on the sidelines will continue.

After missing four straight games with a back injury, Yelich was officially placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. Brewers manager Craig Counsell told reporters he hopes the star avoids a lengthy injury stint, though he had said Friday that Yelich was "making progress."

Since making his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins midway through the 2013 season, Yelich has been largely healthy. He's only missed more than 18 games twice in the previous eight years.

The 2018 National League MVP got off to a terrific start this season with a .333/.459/.367 slash line in the first nine games before his back flared up.

The Brewers don't boast a deep lineup, so losing their best hitter for any period puts more pressure on everyone around him.

However, Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff are off to fantastic starts, giving the starting rotation an excellent one-two punch capable of shutting down opposing lineups.

With Yelich out of action, veteran utilityman Billy McKinney will see increased time in the outfield, as will Avisail Garcia.