Celtics' Updated Depth Chart After Reported Jabari Parker Contract

The Boston Celtics added a bit more depth Friday with the signing of forward Jabari Parker to a two-year contract.

Parker has been on a bit of an odyssey lately, bouncing from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings since 2018. The Kings released the Duke product March 25 only for the Celtics to scoop him up less than a month later, waiving Moe Wagner in order to to make room on the roster.

Here's where Parker is expected to fit in.

Boston Celtics Depth Chart

PG: Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Payton Pritchard, Tremont Waters, Carsen Edwards

SG: Evan Fournier, Marcus Smart, Romeo Langford, Jaylen Brown, Aaron Nesmith

SF: Jaylen Brown, Evan Fournier, Grant Williams, Romeo Langford, Semi Ojeleye

PF: Jayson Tatum, Semi Ojeleye, Jabari Parker, Grant Williams, Luke Kornet

C: Robert Williams III, Tristan Thompson, Luke Kornet, Grant Williams, Tacko Fall

Wagner posted 1.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game in nine outings with the Celtics after he was acquired in a three-team trade with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards. Parker, meanwhile, averaged 2.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.3 assists in three games with the Kings this season.

While the difference may be nominal, Parker at 25 years old has a few years of experience in the NBA on Wagner, including seven playoff games.

Parker shouldn't see the floor too often if all goes according to plan for the Celtics, but the added depth should provide head coach Brad Stevens with a bit more insurance on the bench.

Now nine games back of the Philadelphia 76ers for first in the Atlantic Division, Boston is just barely holding onto the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference and will need to avoid falling below the sixth seed in order to bypass the league's postseason play-in tournament.

Parker is on board to help make sure that remains the case.