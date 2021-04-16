Every NBA Team's Best 5-Man Lineup This Season

0 of 30

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The NBA Lineup Rankings Machine is officially reporting for duty.

Annual disclaimer: Five-man units lend themselves to a certain unpredictability. So many different factors can skew the results and create wonky returns. Chief among those tipping points are sample size and the quality of opponents.

Like last year, this lineup check-in won't pretend to solve or exist above those issues. It is instead meant to identify the most effective quintets for each squad in a way that goes beyond baseline results and does so as objectively as possible.

A Bayesian adjustment will be made to every five-man combination that has logged at least 15 possessions this season. This is an attempt to weigh a group's net rating against its sample size and the performance of the team's average lineup. That will leave us with an adjusted net rating, which should be a friendlier way of pitting combinations against one another.

From here, only five-person gaggles that have racked up at least 50 possessions or the average number of possessions logged by groups from their team (whichever's lower) will be eligible for final selection. Subjectivity creeps in with that ruling, but I wanted to give an extra fist bump to lineups that have spent more time on the floor.

Players that have suffered season-ending injuries will still be included in the results. This is a uniform evaluation of minutes already played. With that said, in a shift from last year's installment, lineups featuring players who have since been traded or waived will be bounced from the running. It feels a little icky discussing combinations that would no longer exist even if everyone was healthy, and this still left pretty much every team with double-digit possibilities.

Brace yourself for some bizarre results. This method does not factor in the quality of opponent, leaving the door open for lineups featuring only one star or no star at all. Potential context behind unexpected returns will be discussed wherever necessary.

Remember: This exercise is not supposed to be gospel. Squads riddled with availability issues will yield lineups they wouldn't dare use to close tightly contested playoff games if their roster was at full capacity. This is exclusively a look at the formations that have, relative to their own team, done the most with their minutes.

*Possession data comes from Cleaning the Glass and is accurate as of games entering Wednesday, April 14.