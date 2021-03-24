Grading Every Deal at the 2021 NBA Trade Deadline

Grading Every Deal at the 2021 NBA Trade DeadlineMarch 25, 2021
Unless you're the proud owner of a fully functioning crystal ball, no one can be completely sure what will happen at this year's NBA trade deadline. Only one thing is certain because it's always certain: There. Will. Be. Deals.
Many are bracing for a quiet deadline. That was also the case last year. And all hell broke loose anyway.
Expecting a similar transaction tumult this time around is fair. It doesn't seem like any red-carpet names will be moved, but the potential for impact swaps still persists.
Regardless of whether the league is quiet, noisy or something in between, we'll be here with you every step of the way, grading any and all deals that take place before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET cutoff.
Reflexive assessments are always subject to change over the long term. These initial judgments might even shift in real-time as other trades go mainstream. We will futz and fiddle as needed to make sure our totally unsolicited opinions are based on the proper context.
Feel free to bounce around as more and more deals unfold. Just know we'll be placing the most noteworthy trades front and center as they roll in.
And now, let's party.
P.J. Tucker to Milwaukee
Houston Rockets Receive: D.J. Augustin, D.J. Wilson, the right to swap their 2021 second-round pick for Milwaukee's 2021 first-round pick, Milwaukee's 2023 first-round pick (unprotected)
Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Rodions Kurucs, P.J. Tucker, 2022 first-rounder pick (their own), $110,000 cash (via Phoenix)
Phoenix Suns Receive: Torrey Craig
Grades
Rockets: B+
Various reports had the Rockets requesting quite a bit for P.J. Tucker. They were never getting that by dealing him alone. He turns 36 in May, will be a free agent this summer and saw his corner three-point percentage dip below 34 percent through 32 appearances. What little leverage Houston had was compromised further when he left the team.
Taking on D.J. Augustin from the Bucks allowed the Rockets to glitz up their return. He is a net negative at $7 million next season, but Houston has been thrust into a more gradual timeline and can reroute him as a quasi-expiring contract in 2021-22. (He's guaranteed just $333,333 in 2022-23.)
That's an acceptable cash load to swallow for two tantalizing pick obligations. The Rockets are smart to push back the Bucks first they were owed from 2022 until 2023. It should still convey in the bottom seven, but delaying it an additional year leaves more time for something to go unexpectedly wrong in Milwaukee.
Making that move also gives them a chance to jump eight or so spots in this summer's draft. Their second-rounder currently checks in at No. 34, and they can swap it for the Bucks' first, which presently sits at No. 26. It is a modest climb, but they now project to have three first-rounders: Milwaukee's, their own or the Oklahoma City Thunder's and a lottery-protected selection from the Portland Trail Blazers.
Bucks: A
It was tempting to go with an A-plus. The Bucks certainly get that grade for their creativity. Second-for-first swaps are rare, and they found a nice workaround to their pick situation following the Jrue Holiday blockbuster.
Tucker is two games into his Bucks tenure at this writing, so the jury is still out on his impact. The idea of him, though, is a home run. His corner-three clip should rise within a more coherent offense, and more importantly, he diversifies a Milwaukee defense that has lacked dynamism in the postseason.
Brook Lopez has lost a step this year and remains most valuable in drop coverage at a time when the Bucks are experimenting with more switching. They have already switched more pick-and-rolls than they did all last season, per ESPN's Kevin Pelton.
Lineups featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo without Lopez have so far killed. Tucker's defensive profile amplifies those arrangements. If his play picks up, Milwaukee is better off running him beside Antetokounmpo on the frontline rather than Bobby Portis.
Granted, the Bucks could find out Tucker is toast. They're betting he's not, but his potential improvement is not the only value they're extracting from this deal. They have shaved nearly $4.9 million off their books, giving them more breathing room under the hard cap while creating two extra roster spots.
Both will serve them well when they peruse the buyout market or pursue other trades. For those who care about billionaire team governors saving money, Milwaukee now also has a line to ducking the tax entirely if Jrue Holiday's contract incentives don't hit.
Some might dock the Bucks for depleting their backcourt reserves. Torrey Craig was barely playing, but they no longer have a conventional backup point guard. Whatever. They get enough collective playmaking from Antetokounmpo, Holiday, Khris Middleton and even Donte DiVincenzo.
Suns: A
Career conspiracy theorists might see the Craig acquisition as portending another move from the Suns. It's possible. If they deal Jevon Carter, E'Twaun Moore or Abdel Nader as part of another package, Craig arms them with a three-position defender to soak up minutes.
More likely than not, Phoenix is making a straight value play.
Craig is a bulldog defender who can be tossed onto some of the toughest perimeter covers. He won't be ticketed for a prime-time role unless the Suns suffer injuries or make other moves—he's logged 28 minutes through his first two appearances—but he's a subtle needle-nudger if he's draining enough of the ultra-wide-open threes opposing defenses will give him.
Taking a flier on even the mere concept of Craig is a win when it costs only a roster spot and $110,000.
Trevor Ariza to Miami
Miami Heat Receive: Trevor Ariza
Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: Meyers Leonard, 2027 second-round pick
Grades
Heat: B-
This is the second consecutive season in which the Heat have acquired a veteran who hasn't taken the floor in basically a year. They picked up Andre Iguodala, who never reported to the Memphis Grizzlies, in 2020 as part of a contract dump that just so happened to net rotation players.
Ariza, who never joined the Thunder and hadn't played since last March after opting out of the bubble to spend a court-ordered one-month visitation period with his son, comes to Miami as a strict value grab.
Rolling the dice on a 35-year-old who hasn't played in that long is not without risk. Ariza has looked rusty in his first three appearances with the Heat, drilling just two of his 10 three-point attempts.
Still, the cost is so minimal it almost doesn't matter. Miami desperately needs an alternative to Moe Harkless minutes, and if Ariza can hold up defensively, it'll be easier to give Kelly Olynyk more time at the 5 rather than using him as the de facto 4 next to Bam Adebayo.
Flipping any picks that don't convey until 2027 can be a tad unsettling. But this was, quite literally, the only second the Heat could send out. It's also tough to imagine them netting better value for Meyers Leonard's expiring contract. He isn't expected to play again this season following left shoulder surgery and remained away from the team after he used an anti-Semitic slur while playing Call of Duty on a live stream.
If anything, this deal is a reminder of how much Miami misses the punch Jae Crowder provided post-trade deadline last season. Ariza won't offer as much offensive volume or occasional off-the-dribble juice as Crowder, but he's at least a conceptual facsimile: a wing-sized 4 who should stretch the floor. Having him might also embolden the Heat to move Iguodala's salary to facilitate a larger deal.
Thunder: A
How's that age-old saying go? Oh, right: Life, death, taxes and Thunder general manager Sam Presti hoarding distant draft picks.
Inbound second-rounders won't make headlines, but shorting any team's future six years in advance is never a terrible decision. The Heat have been all-in on the present for so long that it's possible their 2027 second conveys in the 30s.
Oklahoma City also created another sizable trade exception ($12.8 million) while using one that was about to expire. That is, as basketball folks say a lot nowadays, a nice piece of business. They can also still reroute Leonard's expiring salary (2021-22 team option).
The Clippers Clear Room Under the Hard Cap
Los Angeles Clippers Receive: 2022 second-round pick (heavily protected)
Sacramento Kings Receive: Mfiondu Kabengele, 2022 second-round pick (top-55 protection, via Atlanta)
Grades
Clippers: B
Jettisoning a No. 27 pick less than two seasons into his career for wiggle room under the hard cap and what figures to be a fake second-rounder should theoretically warrant criticism. But the Clippers decided long ago Mfiondu Kabengele wasn't part of their future when they declined his third-year option. This deal must be weighed in the context of that choice.
Wiping Kabengele from the ledger leaves the Clippers a little more than $2.6 million beneath the luxury-tax apron. That isn't a ton of runway, but it's enough to allow them to pull off another trade that brings back extra salary. The roster spot they created opens two-for-one scenarios and buyout possibilities.
This goes down as a small victory in the interim for the optionality it affords the Clippers. Their grade can move in either direction, though, depending on what they do with this additional flexibility.
Kings: B
Sacramento will end up getting more cash from the Clippers than Kabengele is owed for the rest of this season. Hooray. Or something.
More uncertain benefits anchor much of the Kings' grade. They don't have a settled backup big rotation, so Kabengele could technically get some run for the rest of this year. He proved willing to chuck threes during his stints in the G League, where he also notched a 5 percent block rate.
Of course, Sacramento cannot pay him more than the $2.3 million option that was declined if things pan out. That shouldn't be a problem. The market for his services won't be especially frothy regardless of how he closes the season.
Unless otherwise noted, stats courtesy of NBA.com, Basketball Reference, Stathead or Cleaning the Glass and are accurate entering games on March 24. Salary information via Basketball Insiders and Spotrac.
