Grading Every Deal at the 2021 NBA Trade Deadline

The Trade

Houston Rockets Receive: D.J. Augustin, D.J. Wilson, the right to swap their 2021 second-round pick for Milwaukee's 2021 first-round pick, Milwaukee's 2023 first-round pick (unprotected)

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Rodions Kurucs, P.J. Tucker, 2022 first-rounder pick (their own), $110,000 cash (via Phoenix)

Phoenix Suns Receive: Torrey Craig

Grades

Rockets: B+



Various reports had the Rockets requesting quite a bit for P.J. Tucker. They were never getting that by dealing him alone. He turns 36 in May, will be a free agent this summer and saw his corner three-point percentage dip below 34 percent through 32 appearances. What little leverage Houston had was compromised further when he left the team.

Taking on D.J. Augustin from the Bucks allowed the Rockets to glitz up their return. He is a net negative at $7 million next season, but Houston has been thrust into a more gradual timeline and can reroute him as a quasi-expiring contract in 2021-22. (He's guaranteed just $333,333 in 2022-23.)

That's an acceptable cash load to swallow for two tantalizing pick obligations. The Rockets are smart to push back the Bucks first they were owed from 2022 until 2023. It should still convey in the bottom seven, but delaying it an additional year leaves more time for something to go unexpectedly wrong in Milwaukee.

Making that move also gives them a chance to jump eight or so spots in this summer's draft. Their second-rounder currently checks in at No. 34, and they can swap it for the Bucks' first, which presently sits at No. 26. It is a modest climb, but they now project to have three first-rounders: Milwaukee's, their own or the Oklahoma City Thunder's and a lottery-protected selection from the Portland Trail Blazers.

Bucks: A



It was tempting to go with an A-plus. The Bucks certainly get that grade for their creativity. Second-for-first swaps are rare, and they found a nice workaround to their pick situation following the Jrue Holiday blockbuster.

Tucker is two games into his Bucks tenure at this writing, so the jury is still out on his impact. The idea of him, though, is a home run. His corner-three clip should rise within a more coherent offense, and more importantly, he diversifies a Milwaukee defense that has lacked dynamism in the postseason.

Brook Lopez has lost a step this year and remains most valuable in drop coverage at a time when the Bucks are experimenting with more switching. They have already switched more pick-and-rolls than they did all last season, per ESPN's Kevin Pelton.

Lineups featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo without Lopez have so far killed. Tucker's defensive profile amplifies those arrangements. If his play picks up, Milwaukee is better off running him beside Antetokounmpo on the frontline rather than Bobby Portis.

Granted, the Bucks could find out Tucker is toast. They're betting he's not, but his potential improvement is not the only value they're extracting from this deal. They have shaved nearly $4.9 million off their books, giving them more breathing room under the hard cap while creating two extra roster spots.

Both will serve them well when they peruse the buyout market or pursue other trades. For those who care about billionaire team governors saving money, Milwaukee now also has a line to ducking the tax entirely if Jrue Holiday's contract incentives don't hit.

Some might dock the Bucks for depleting their backcourt reserves. Torrey Craig was barely playing, but they no longer have a conventional backup point guard. Whatever. They get enough collective playmaking from Antetokounmpo, Holiday, Khris Middleton and even Donte DiVincenzo.

Suns: A



Career conspiracy theorists might see the Craig acquisition as portending another move from the Suns. It's possible. If they deal Jevon Carter, E'Twaun Moore or Abdel Nader as part of another package, Craig arms them with a three-position defender to soak up minutes.

More likely than not, Phoenix is making a straight value play.

Craig is a bulldog defender who can be tossed onto some of the toughest perimeter covers. He won't be ticketed for a prime-time role unless the Suns suffer injuries or make other moves—he's logged 28 minutes through his first two appearances—but he's a subtle needle-nudger if he's draining enough of the ultra-wide-open threes opposing defenses will give him.

Taking a flier on even the mere concept of Craig is a win when it costs only a roster spot and $110,000.