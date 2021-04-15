Warriors' James Wiseman to Miss Rest of Season After Surgery on Knee Injury

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors announced big man James Wiseman underwent successful surgery to repair his torn right meniscus on Thursday.

He will miss the rest of the season and is slated to return for the 2021-22 campaign.

This prevents the 20-year-old from picking up critical experience the rest of the season after he played just three games during his collegiate career with the Memphis Tigers.

Golden State selected Wiseman with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 NBA draft, and he averaged 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per night in 39 games as a rookie.

While the Nashville, Tennessee, native flashed his immense potential at times, it was an up-and-down effort in large part because of the injuries.

Wiseman also missed time earlier in his rookie season with a wrist injury.

There are still sky-high expectations in place for the young big man, but the Warriors will have to look elsewhere in the frontcourt for the rest of the season. Look for the combination of Kevon Looney, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Alen Smailagic to see more playing time.