Prospects for Seahawks to Avoid in 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Russell Wilson rumors hovered over the Seattle Seahawks for most of the offseason.

Now that the potential of Wilson leaving has waned for the moment, they can focus on using their three draft picks from April 30 to May 1.

Seattle needs to be smart with its selections, which means it can’t waste any of its picks.

The Seahawks front office should have a list of needs, including cornerback and defensive end.

With those defensive needs at the forefront of the discussion, there should be plenty of prospects the Seahawks avoid because they need to get the best out of their selections, starting in the second round.