B/R NFL Scouting Dept. 2021 NFL Draft Big Board 2.0
The second big board of the new B/R NFL Scouting Department is here.
The B/R NFL Scouting Dept. is comprised of four scouts who have a variety of backgrounds in the NFL scouting world.
Nate Tice: Nate is a former college quarterback, NFL coach and scout who provides football breakdowns on his Twitter account and can also be heard weekly on The Athletic Football Show podcast.
Brandon Thorn: Brandon is the author of the Trench Warfare Newsletter, which focuses exclusively on offensive and defensive line evaluation. He also produces video content for the scouting academy and is an analyst for Establish the Run. He has contributed to Bleacher Report as a scout for NFL1000.
Justis Mosqueda: Justis has written for Bleacher Report as an NFL featured columnist and was a scout for NFL1000. He is also the director of analytics for Optimum Scouting.
Cory Giddings: Cory has experience working at multiple levels of football, both in coaching and player evaluation. In recent years, he has worked with the New York Giants and collegiate teams within the Big Ten.
This second big board will focus exclusively on the top 150 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft.
Grading Scale
10: Once-in-a-Generation Prospect at Their Position // No. 1 Overall
9.5-9.9: Hall-of-Fame Talent // Top-3 Overall
9.0-9.4: Potential All-Pro // Top-10 Overall
8.5-8.9: Immediate Impact NFL Starter // 1st Round
8.0-8.4: Immediate NFL Starter // 1st-2nd Round
7.5-7.9: Potential NFL Starter // 2nd-3rd Round
7.0-7.4 Future Role Player/Spot Starter // 4th round
6.5-6.9: Career Backup/Rotational Player // 5th-6th round
6.0-6.4: Fringe Backup Potential // 7th round
5.5-5.9: UDFA Who Should Make Roster // UDFA
5.0-5.4: UDFA Long Shot to Make Roster // UDFA
0.0-4.9: Training Camp Body // UDFA
Grades for each player were assigned by the following scouts:
Nate Tice: QBs, RBs, WRs and receiving TEs
Brandon Thorn: Blocking TEs, OTs, OGs and Cs
Justis Mosqueda: DL, EDGE and LBs
Cory Giddings: CBs and Safeties
Top 150
Top 150 Prospects: Ties in grades were broken through roundtable discussion among the four scouts.
1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson (9.5)
2. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State (9.2)
3. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida (9.1)
4. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon (9.0)
5. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama (8.9)
6. Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State (8.75)
7. Zach Wilson, QB, BYU (8.7)
8. Landon Dickerson, IOL, Alabama (8.7)
9. Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota (8.65)
10. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU (8.6)
11. Alijah Vera-Tucker, IOL, USC (8.6)
12. Daviyon Nixon, DL, Iowa (8.51)
13. Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma St. (8.5)
14. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame (8.5)
15. Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern (8.4)
16. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama (8.4)
17. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama (8.4)
18. Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech (8.3)
19. Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU (8.3)
20. Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State (8.3)
21. Kwity Paye, Edge, Michigan (8.2)
22. Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern (8.2)
23. Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina (8.2)
24. Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa (8.11)
25. Creed Humphrey, IOL, Oklahoma (8.1)
26. Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech (8.1)
27. Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame (8.0)
28. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama (8.0)
29. Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi (7.92)
30. Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama (7.91)
31. Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina (7.91)
32. Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama (7.9)
33. Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue (7.9)
34. Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU (7.9)
35. Rashad Weaver, Edge, Pittsburgh (7.9)
36. Wyatt Davis, IOL, Ohio State (7.9)
37. Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina (7.9)
38. Jay Tufele, DL, USC (7.83)
39. Azeez Ojulari, Edge, Georgia (7.82)
40. Joseph Ossai, Edge, Texas (7.81)
41. Mac Jones, QB, Alabama (7.8)
42. Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida St. (7.8)
43. Kary Vincent Jr., CB, LSU (7.8)
44. Brady Christensen, OT, BYU (7.8)
45. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State (7.8)
46. Elijah Molden, CB, Washington (7.8)
47. Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas (7.8)
48. Quinn Meinerz, IOL, Wisconsin Whitewater (7.8)
49. Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma St. (7.8)
50. Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina (7.8)
51. Ronnie Perkins, Edge, Oklahoma (7.8)
52. Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina (7.8)
53. Gregory Rousseau, Edge, Miami (FL) (7.76)
54. Jayson Oweh, Edge, Penn State (7.75)
55. Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson (7.75)
56. Jaelan Phillips, Edge, Miami (FL) (7.74)
57. Khyiris Tonga, DL, BYU (7.74)
58. Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky (7.73)
59. Levi Onwuzurike, DL, Washington (7.72)
60. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC (7.72)
61. Carlos Basham, Edge, Wake Forest (7.71)
62. Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia (7.7)
63. Aaron Banks, IOL, Notre Dame (7.7)
64. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson (7.7)
65. Joe Tryon, Edge, Washington (7.7)
66. Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida (7.7)
67. Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame (7.65)
68. Milton Williams, DL, Louisiana Tech (7.63)
69. Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama (7.62)
70. Osa Odighizuwa, DL, UCLA (7.62)
71. Marvin Wilson, DL, Florida State (7.61)
72. Walker Little, OT, Stanford (7.6)
73. Joshua Kaindoh, Edge, Florida State (7.6)
74. Jonathan Adams, WR, Arkansas St. (7.6)
75. Aaron Robinson, CB, Central Florida (7.6)
76. Deonte Brown, IOL, Alabama (7.6)
77. Jevon Holland, S, Oregon (7.6)
78. Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami (FL)
79. Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Iowa (7.56)
80. Seth Williams, WR, Auburn (7.55)
81. Alim McNeill, DL, North Carolina St. (7.52)
82. Monty Rice, LB, Georgia (7.52)
83. Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn (7.51)
84. Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri (7.51)
85. Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State (7.51)
86. Jackson Carman, IOL, Clemson (7.5)
87. Trey Smith, IOL, Tennessee (7.5)
88. Tommy Togiai, DL, Ohio State (7.5)
89. Quincy Roche, Edge, Miami (FL) (7.5)
90. Josh Myers, IOL, Ohio State (7.5)
91. D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan (7.5)
92. Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia (7.5)
93. Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan (7.5)
94. Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville (7.45)
95. Dayo Odeyingbo, Edge, Vanderbilt (7.41)
96. Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota St. (7.4)
97. Royce Newman, IOL, Mississippi (7.4)
98. Deommodore Lenoir, CB, Oregon (7.4)
99. Jaelon Darden, WR, North Texas (7.4)
100. Tyler Shelvin, DL, LSU (7.4)
101. Ben Cleveland, IOL, Georgia (7.4)
102. Derrick Barnes, LB, Purdue (7.3)
103. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis (7.3)
104. James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati (7.3)
105. DJ Daniel, CB, Georgia (7.3)
106. Talanoa Hufanga, S, USC (7.3)
107. Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida St. (7.3)
108. Jaylen Twyman, DL, Pittsburgh (7.3)
109. Jermar Jefferson, RB, Oregon St. (7.25)
110. Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson (7.25)
111. Jabril Cox, LB, LSU (7.21)
112. Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State (7.21)
113. Chris Rumph II, Edge, Duke (7.21)
114. Janarius Robinson, Edge, Florida St. (7.21)
115. Bobby Brown III, DL, Texas A&M (7.21)
116. Josh Palmer, WR, Tennessee (7.21)
117. Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi St. (7.2)
118. Nico Collins, WR, Michigan (7.2)
119. Elerson Smith, Edge, Northern Iowa (7.2)
120. Daelin Hayes, Edge, Notre Dame (7.2)
121. Dazz Newsome, WR, North Carolina (7.2)
122. Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse (7.2)
123. Jordan Smith, Edge, UAB (7.2)
124. Keith Taylor, CB, Washington (7.2)
125. Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State (7.2)
126. Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida St. (7.2)
127. Kyle Trask, QB, Florida (7.2)
128. Jaret Patterson, RB, Buffalo (7.15)
129. Hunter Long, TE, Boston College (7.1)
130. Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford (7.1)
131. Thomas Graham Jr., CB, Oregon (7.1)
132. Cade Johnson, WR, South Dakota St. (7.1)
133. Marlon Tuipulotu, DL, USC (7.1)
134. Divine Deablo, S, Virginia Tech (7.1)
135. Jamien Sherwood, S, Auburn (7.0)
136. Michal Menet, IOL, Penn State (7.0)
137. Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky (7.0)
138. Simi Fehoko, WR, Stanford (7.0)
139. Paris Ford, S, Pittsburgh (7.0)
140. D'Ante Smith, OT, East Carolina (6.9)
141. Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse (6.9)
142. Frank Darby, WR, Arizona State (6.9)
143. Kenny Yeboah, TE, Mississippi (6.9)
144. Khalil Herbert, RB, Virginia Tech (6.9)
145. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma (6.9)
146. Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest (6.9)
147. Tay Gowan, CB, Central Florida (6.9)
148. Bryce Thompson, CB, Tennessee (6.9)
149. Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M (6.8)
150. Payton Turner, DL, Houston (6.8)
Quarterbacks
Scouted by: Nate Tice
Most Accurate: Mac Jones
Best Arm Strength: Trevor Lawrence
Best Mobility: Justin Fields
Most Pro-Ready: Trevor Lawrence
1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (9.5)
2. Justin Fields, Ohio State (9.2)
3. Trey Lance, North Dakota State (8.75)
4. Zach Wilson, BYU (8.7)
5. Mac Jones, Alabama (7.8)
6. Kyle Trask, Florida (7.2)
7. Kellen Mond, Texas A&M (6.8)
Running Backs
Scouted by: Nate Tice
Best Speed: Travis Etienne
Best Power: Javonte Williams
Best Vision: Jermar Jefferson
Best Hands: Najee Harris
Best Third-Down Back: Michael Carter
1. Najee Harris, Alabama (8.0)
2. Javonte Williams, North Carolina (7.9)
3. Michael Carter, North Carolina (7.8)
4. Travis Etienne, Clemson (7.7)
5. Kenneth Gainwell, Memphis (7.3)
6. Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State (7.25)
7. Kylin Hill, Mississippi St. (7.2)
8. Trey Sermon, Ohio State (7.2)
9. Jaret Patterson, Buffalo (7.15)
10. Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech (6.9)
11. Rhamondre Stevenson, Oklahoma (6.9)
Wide Receivers
Scouted by: Nate Tice
Best Hands: DeVonta Smith
Best Route-Runner: Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Best Speed: Jaylen Waddle
Best Slot Receiver: Amari Rodgers
Most Pro-Ready: Rashod Bateman
1. DeVonta Smith, Alabama (8.9)
2. Rashod Bateman, Minnesota (8.65) - Read More
3. Ja'Marr Chase, LSU (8.6)
4. Jaylen Waddle, Alabama (8.4)
5. Elijah Moore, Mississippi (7.92)
6. Dyami Brown, North Carolina (7.91)
7. Rondale Moore, Purdue (7.9)
8. Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU (7.9)
9. Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma St. (7.8)
10. Amari Rodgers, Clemson (7.75)
11. Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC (7.72)
12. Kadarius Toney, Florida (7.7)
13. Jonathan Adams, Arkansas St. (7.6)
14. Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa (7.56)
15. Seth Williams, Auburn (7.55)
16. Anthony Schwartz, Auburn (7.51)
17. D'Wayne Eskridge, Western Michigan (7.5)
18. Tutu Atwell, Louisville (7.45)
19. Jaelon Darden, North Texas (7.4)
20. Tamorrion Terry, Florida St. (7.3)
21. Cornell Powell, Clemson (7.25)
22. Josh Palmer, Tennessee (7.21)
23. Nico Collins, Michigan (7.2)
24. Dazz Newsome, North Carolina (7.2)
25. Cade Johnson, South Dakota St. (7.1)
26. Simi Fehoko, Stanford (7.0)
27. Frank Darby, Arizona State (6.9)
28. Sage Surratt, Wake Forest (6.9)
Tight Ends
Scouted by: Nate Tice
Best Receiver: Kyle Pitts
Most Versatile: Kyle Pitts
Best Blocker: Pat Freiermuth
Most Pro-Ready: Pat Freiermuth
1. Kyle Pitts, Florida (9.1)
2. Pat Freiermuth, Penn State (7.8)
3. Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame (7.65)
4. Brevin Jordan, Miami (FL) (7.6)
5. Hunter Long, Boston College (7.1)
6. Kenny Yeboah, Mississippi (6.9)
Offensive Tackles
Scouted by: Brandon Thorn
Best Run-Blocker: Penei Sewell
Best Pass-Blocker: Penei Sewell
Best Zone-Blocker: Rashawn Slater
Most Pro-Ready: Penei Sewell
Most Versatile: Rashawn Slater
1. Penei Sewell, Oregon (9.0)
2. Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State (8.5)
3. Rashawn Slater, Northwestern (8.4)
4. Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech (8.3)
5. Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame (8.0)
6. Alex Leatherwood, Alabama (7.9)
7. Brady Christensen, BYU (7.8)
8. Samuel Cosmi, Texas (7.8)
8. Walker Little, Stanford (7.6)
9. Jalen Mayfield, Michigan (7.5)
10. Dillon Radunz, North Dakota St. (7.4)
11. James Hudson, Cincinnati (7.3)
12. D'Ante Smith, East Carolina (6.9)
Interior Offensive Line
Scouted by: Brandon Thorn
Best Run-Blocker: Landon Dickerson
Best Pass-Blocker: Wyatt Davis
Best Zone-Blocker: Alijah Vera-Tucker
Most Pro-Ready: Landon Dickerson
Most Versatile: Alijah Vera-Tucker
1. Landon Dickerson, Alabama (8.7)
2. Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC (8.6)
3. Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma (8.1)
4. Wyatt Davis, Ohio State (7.9)
5. Quinn Meinerz, Wisconsin Whitewater (7.8)
6. Aaron Banks, Notre Dame (7.7)
7. Deonte Brown, Alabama (7.6)
8. Jackson Carman, Clemson (7.5)
9. Trey Smith, Tennessee (7.5)
10. Josh Myers, Ohio State (7.5)
11. Royce Newman, Mississippi (7.4)
12. Ben Cleveland, Georgia (7.4)
13. Michal Menet, Penn State (7.0)
Defensive Linemen
Scouted by: Justis Mosqueda
Best Nose Tackle: Khyiris Tonga
Best Pass-Rusher: Christian Barmore
Best Run Stopper: Jay Tufele
Most Versatile: Daviyon Nixon
1. Daviyon Nixon, Iowa (8.51)
2. Christian Barmore, Alabama (7.91)
3. Jay Tufele, USC (7.83)
4. Khyiris Tonga, BYU (7.74)
5. Levi Onwuzurike, Washington (7.72)
6. Milton Williams, Louisiana Tech (7.63)
7. Osa Odighizuwa, UCLA (7.62)
8. Marvin Wilson, Florida State (7.61)
9. Alim McNeill, North Carolina St. (7.52)
10. Tommy Togiai, Ohio State (7.5)
11. Tyler Shelvin, LSU (7.4)
12. Jaylen Twyman, Pittsburgh (7.3)
13. Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M (7.21)
14. Marlon Tuipulotu, USC (7.1)
15. Payton Turner, Houston (6.8)
Edge-Rushers
Scouted by: Justis Mosqueda
Best Speed Rusher: Kwity Paye
Best Power Rusher: Joshua Kaindoh
Best Run-Stopper: Joseph Ossai
Most Versatile: Rashad Weaver
1. Kwity Paye, Michigan (8.2)
2. Rashad Weaver, Pittsburgh (7.9)
3. Azeez Ojulari, Georgia (7.82)
4. Joseph Ossai, Texas (7.81)
5. Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma (7.8)
6. Gregory Rousseau, Miami (FL) (7.76)
7. Jayson Oweh, Penn State (7.75)
8. Jaelan Phillips, Miami (FL) (7.74)
9. Carlos Basham, Wake Forest (7.71)
10. Joe Tryon, Washington (7.7)
11. Joshua Kaindoh, Florida State (7.6)
12. Quincy Roche, Miami (FL) (7.5)
13. Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt (7.41)
14. Chris Rumph II, Duke (7.21)
15. Janarius Robinson, Florida State (7.21)
16. Elerson Smith, Northern Iowa (7.2)
17. Daelin Hayes, Notre Dame (7.2)
18. Jordan Smith, UAB (7.2)
Linebackers
Scouted by: Justis Mosqueda
Best Blitzer: Micah Parsons
Best Run-Stopper: Micah Parsons
Best in Coverage: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Most Versatile: Micah Parsons
1. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame (8.5)
2. Micah Parsons, Penn State (8.3)
3. Zaven Collins, Tulsa (8.11)
4. Chazz Surratt, North Carolina (7.8) - Read More
5. Jamin Davis, Kentucky (7.73)
6. Dylan Moses, Alabama (7.62)
7. Monty Rice, Georgia (7.52)
8. Nick Bolton, Missouri (7.51)
9. Pete Werner, Ohio State (7.51)
10. Derrick Barnes, Purdue (7.3)
11. Jabril Cox, LSU (7.21)
12. Baron Browning, Ohio State (7.21)
Cornerbacks
Scouted by: Cory Giddings
Best in Man Coverage: Patrick Surtain II
Best in Zone Coverage: Asante Samuel Jr.
Best Slot Corner: Elijah Molden
Most Versatile: Ifeatu Melifonwu
1. Patrick Surtain II, Alabama (8.4)
2. Greg Newsome II, Northwestern (8.2)
3. Jaycee Horn, South Carolina (8.2)
4. Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech (8.1)
5. Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State (7.8)
6. Kary Vincent Jr., LSU (7.8)
7. Elijah Molden, Washington (7.8)
8. Eric Stokes, Georgia (7.7)
9. Aaron Robinson, Central Florida (7.6)
10. Tyson Campbell, Georgia (7.5)
11. Deommodore Lenoir, Oregon (7.4)
12. DJ Daniel, Georgia (7.3)
13. Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse (7.2)
14. Keith Taylor, Washington (7.2)
15. Paulson Adebo, Stanford (7.1)
16. Thomas Graham Jr., Oregon (7.1)
17. Kelvin Joseph, Kentucky (7.0)
18. Tay Gowan, Central Florida (6.9)
19. Bryce Thompson, Tennessee (6.9)
Safeties
Scouted by: Cory Giddings
Best in Zone Coverage: Jevon Holland
Best Run-Stopper: Hamsah Nasirldeen
Most Versatile: Trevon Moehrig
1. Trevon Moehrig, TCU (8.3)
2. Jevon Holland, Oregon (7.6)
3. Talanoa Hufanga, USC (7.3)
4. Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State (7.2)
5. Divine Deablo, Virginia Tech (7.1)
6. Jamien Sherwood, Auburn (7.0)
7. Paris Ford, Pittsburgh (7.0)
8. Andre Cisco, Syracuse (6.9)