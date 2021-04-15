Top Transfer QBs to Watch During 2021 Spring Games

0 of 8

Holly Hart/Associated Press

Player movement has been a fixture of the college football offseason, but the impending rule change of a one-time "free" switch is driving an increase of transfers.

And, specifically, more quarterbacks are on the move.

Because only one player can start at the position, QBs have regularly transferred. In many cases, it's the sensible choice too.

But a signal-caller now has even greater incentive to transfer, given that immediate eligibility is expected to be granted. Instead of sitting behind an established starter in 2021, a quarterback can move schools and work to win a competition right away.

This spring, several former top prospects are adapting to a new program. We're highlighting the most prominent players in that group, and the order is based on spring-game dates.

Note: UCF transfer McKenzie Milton would be included, but Florida State has already completed its spring game.