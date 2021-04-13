WWE Stars in Desperate Need of Makeover or New Direction After WrestleMania 37

0 of 4

WrestleMania 37 was the first major WWE show that fans were able to attend since March last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The crowd's energy made the first night special, but that same energy couldn't make Night 2 as enjoyable.

Both nights of this year's Show of Shows had some standout moments such as Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair winning the Raw and SmackDown women's titles, respectively, and Bad Bunny shocking everyone by putting on a great performance. However, there were quite a few segments that fell short of expectations.

One of the most baffling things we have seen at a WrestleMania took place during the match between The Fiend and Randy Orton, and it killed what little momentum Bray Wyatt had left.

Sami Zayn lost his match to Kevin Owens, Riddle dropped the United States title to Sheamus, and Asuka lost her fourth WrestleMania match in a row.

Let's take a look at some of the people who came up short at the pay-per-view and consider why a change in character and direction could be what saves them.