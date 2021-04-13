WWE Stars in Desperate Need of Makeover or New Direction After WrestleMania 37

WWE Stars in Desperate Need of Makeover or New Direction After WrestleMania 37April 13, 2021
WrestleMania 37 was the first major WWE show that fans were able to attend since March last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The crowd's energy made the first night special, but that same energy couldn't make Night 2 as enjoyable.
Both nights of this year's Show of Shows had some standout moments such as Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair winning the Raw and SmackDown women's titles, respectively, and Bad Bunny shocking everyone by putting on a great performance. However, there were quite a few segments that fell short of expectations.
One of the most baffling things we have seen at a WrestleMania took place during the match between The Fiend and Randy Orton, and it killed what little momentum Bray Wyatt had left.
Sami Zayn lost his match to Kevin Owens, Riddle dropped the United States title to Sheamus, and Asuka lost her fourth WrestleMania match in a row.
Let's take a look at some of the people who came up short at the pay-per-view and consider why a change in character and direction could be what saves them.
The Fiend and Alexa Bliss
The Fiend returned at Fastlane on March 21 to help Alexa Bliss defeat Orton and reignite his feud with The Viper. And he looked poised to get revenge for Orton burning him alive at Survivor Series.
Then, he lost at WrestleMania. WWE built him back up only to have him lose to Orton again, and this time it happened because Bliss distracted him instead of helping him.
The reveal that she is working against him did not land the way WWE hoped it would. It just left fans confused and angry at the inconsistent storytelling in this feud.
Monday's Raw continued the story by having Bliss give a promo about using her new dark magic against The Fiend, while Bray Wyatt returned to The Firefly FunHouse as his old self. It was all very strange.
At this point, both of them need to move on. The Fiend was cool when he first emerged two years ago, but WWE has destroyed the credibility of the character by having him lose too many times.
Wyatt and Bliss don't necessarily need to revamp their entire gimmick or go back to who they used to be, but they must get through this storyline and move on to something else. The same goes for Orton.
This journey has run its course and then some.
Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn has been one of the most entertaining Superstars on the roster in recent months. His paranoia and conspiracy theories have helped him create a unique character.
The problem is this character is not something he can maintain forever. Eventually, every such conspiracy theorist needs to abandon those thoughts and get on with their life.
Zayn doesn't need to do much. If he drops the documentary crew and stops acting like the world is out to get him, he can focus on just being the entertaining heel he was before he started to think everyone was working against him.
What a lot of people would enjoy is a tag team run with Kevin Owens. The longtime friends have been rivals several times in WWE, but we have never seen them win gold together.
A feud with Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode would be guaranteed to produce some top-level matches. Add in teams like Alpha Academy and The Street Profits, and SmackDown's tag team division will start to look pretty good again.
Riddle
Seeing Riddle and Rob Van Dam interact on The Bump during the WrestleMania weekend is the perfect example of how a niche style of comedy can work for one person but not another.
We get it: Riddle likes to smoke marijuana. In the minds of WWE management, this makes him hilarious even though stoner comedy hasn't been popular since around 2010.
The sad part is the former MMA fighter is a great worker in the ring. He can keep up with just about anybody and adjust to multiple styles, but his character just isn't entertaining anymore.
Even if this is close to his real personality, WWE needs to either book Riddle seriously or turn him into a purely comedic performer. He can't pull off working in the middle ground.
Asuka
Asuka has gone from having the longest undefeated streak in WWE history and a monumental NXT Women's Championship reign to losing at four straight WrestleManias. Something needs to change.
Unfortunately, the problem comes down to WWE not knowing what to do with her. She is an incredible wrestler with more charisma in one strand of pink hair than most others have in their entire body, but she isn't able to channel it properly because of her booking.
The Empress of Tomorrow needs to be portrayed as a dangerous striker and submission expert who isn't afraid of anybody, but management has failed to do that on multiple occasions.
At this point, a short hiatus might be best for her character. If she takes some time away and returns with new motivation, it will be easier for people to forget about the losses she has suffered.
A move to SmackDown might also help because it would give Asuka a handful of new opponents to face, which can be a huge help when trying to build somebody back up. Imagine the kind of matches she could have with Bianca Belair. Book that, please.