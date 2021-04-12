Time to Ditch The Fiend Character and More WWE WrestleMania Night 2 Hot Takes

1 of 3

The Fiend emerging from darkness, defeating Randy Orton and standing tall as cheers for the captivating persona rained down from the fans was the easiest outcome WWE had to book all weekend. It was the one finish that absolutely needed to happen to justify everything that came before it. It was foolproof, really.

Until WWE Creative fooled around and screwed it up.

There was no momentous victory, no defining moment, not even a cool visual that will last forever. Instead, The Fiend irrationally became distracted by an Alexa Bliss covered in black ooze straight out of a 1992 Ultimate Warrior feud and succumbed to the RKO as Orton emerged victoriously.

There was no final payback for Orton setting The Fiend on fire at TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs. There was no real payoff to the six months of supernatural storytelling fans slogged through to get to Sunday. Instead, their patience and investment was paid off with...more mysterious developments that will demand more time and energy from an audience that has to be burning out on the constant devaluing of anything Wyatt gets over.

He took this Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde-esque character, created incredible buzz and sold a boatload of merchandise, only for WWE Creative to devalue it to the point that it may be time for a Wyatt to go back to the drawing board.

Yes, we should probably be patient and see where the Bliss story is headed, but why? The last time anyone devoted what little patience they had in regards to the Wyatt character, Sunday happened. Now, with The Fiend devalued further by a loss in the easiest win he should have ever accumulated, it is time to re-evaluate if all the production and parlor tricks are worth it to help a character the company will only manage to find new ways to water down and ruin in the long run.