WWE WrestleMania 37 Predictions for Sunday Night's Updated Match Card

WWE WrestleMania 37 Predictions for Sunday Night's Updated Match CardApril 11, 2021
WWE set the bar incredibly high on Night 1 of WrestleMania 37, delivering a smartly booked show that culminated with the emotional and historic main event between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.
Those competing on Night 2 have their work cut out for them, but with an even more impressive card and some of the hottest acts in the sport on it, the potential is for an even better night of action.
But what results can fans expect from the jam-packed card, chock-full of championship encounters and grudge matches?
Find out with these previews and predictions for the night's advertised encounters.
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have been intertwined since coming out of Montreal as two aspiring pros two decades ago and will have their biggest match to date Sunday. After years of working armories, bingo halls, Ring of Honor supercards and NXT TakeOvers, they take to the WrestleMania stage in the culmination of a career-long journey.
The longtime friends and on-screen rivals have wicked in-ring chemistry and have the potential to steal the show if left to their own devices. The presence of YouTube celebrity Logan Paul, however, suggests that will not happen.
Still, expect a strong performance out of two guys who have wrestled each other hundreds of times, with Zayn earning the win to extend the feud beyond Sunday.
Prediction: Zayn
United States Championship Match: Riddle vs. Sheamus
Riddle and Sheamus have mixed it up before, delivering a physical and hard-hitting match won by The Celtic Warrior. If Sheamus can replicate that success Sunday night at WrestleMania, he will win the United States Championship.
Just don't expect it.
Riddle has built momentum ahead of the event, finally finding his niche on the main roster as a fun-loving comedic character who can wax poetically about the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and then kick the hell out of someone once the bell rings.
Taking the title off him just two months after he won it would serve as a setback. WWE has booked things fairly well. Don't expect that to change Sunday night as it spotlights one of the future stars of the promotion with a big win over an established, celebrated competitor like Sheamus.
Prediction: Riddle
Nigerian Drum Fight for the Intercontinental Title: Big E vs. Apollo Crews
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported Saturday that WWE officials still have no idea what a Nigerian Drum Fight entails.
Considering Apollo Crews never revealed the details when he challenged Big E to the match two weeks ago, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the gimmick will be largely thrown together in time for Sunday's Intercontinental Championship match.
For less skilled performers, that would prove problematic. Big E and Crews, though, are above-average performers almost certain to be amped up for the opportunity to prove themselves on wrestling's biggest stage.
The Superstars have shown flashes of strong in-ring chemistry, primarily in the SmackDown matches that sparked this particular rivalry. It will be up to them to rekindle that and make up for a Fastlane match that left many underwhelmed even before the botched finish.
Hopefully the gimmick doesn't take away from their ability to do that.
As for the winner, Crews needs it more than Big E. If we are to buy into him as a threat on SmackDown and not just a monthslong rival to keep the IC champ busy for WrestleMania, he needs the win. He will get it here under nefarious circumstances.
Prediction: Crews
Women's Tag Team Title Match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya and Tamina
Natalya and Tamina's victory in Tag Team Turmoil on Saturday night earned them a chance to challenge Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on Sunday.
A match between two heel teams, it would not at all be surprising to see it sandwiched by two red-hot matches as a cool-down spot for fans. While those involved have earned better than that, the fact of the matter is that there is no build to this match.
Sure, the teams have interacted a few times in recent weeks but so have Jax, Baszler and every other team that competed Saturday night. A brief confrontation does not a WrestleMania-worthy championship feud make.
If given time, there is enough talent to deliver a solid match. Unfortunately, do not expect fans to care.
Given recent dissension among Baszler and Jax, expect them to drop the titles and for Natalya and Tamina to get a run with the gold befitting two tenured veterans of their stature. Whether that jumpstarts the women's tag team division, which has been stagnant for two years, remains to be seen.
Prediction: Natalya and Tamina
Raw Women's Championship Match: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley
Asuka will defend her Raw Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley on Sunday night in one of the most intriguing matches on the Night 2 card. Not because WWE Creative did an exemplary job of building up the feud or because Asuka is a particularly interesting champion.
No, WWE Creative has failed her far too many times for that. Instead, in what is a testament to the performers, it is intriguing because of the clash of styles and the freshness of the program.
We have never seen Ripley vs. Asuka. There is no way to understand how well they will work together. What we do know is that Asuka is one of the greatest female performers in WWE history and that Ripley exceeded all expectations in her championship clash with Charlotte Flair a year ago.
Asuka has carried the Raw women's division on her back since winning the title for the first time at Money in the Bank in May. She has been nothing short of fantastic despite subpar creative. As good as she has been, though, her reign has come to an end.
This is Ripley's match to win to start what will be a new era on Raw. The Australian earns the win in an incredibly hard-hitting match and sets up a slate of new matches beginning Monday night.
Prediction: Ripley
The Fiend vs. Randy Orton
The Fiend has to beat Randy Orton on Sunday night at WrestleMania.
It is an absolute must.
After months of supernatural storytelling leading to the re-emergence of the charred, masked menace, there is simply no other alternative.
The Fiend must defeat Orton, hopefully in a rather quick fashion, to bring their six-month arc to a close. Expect some SyFy-style shlock involving Alexa Bliss, a sleight of hand and parlor tricks, but in the end, The Fiend puts away Orton and avenges the attempted murder that kicked off this whole thing in December.
Prediction: The Fiend
WWE Universal Championship Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Edge vs. Roman Reigns
The most unpredictable and intriguing WrestleMania main event in years will take place late Sunday when Roman Reigns defends his Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan and 2021 men's Royal Rumble winner Edge in a Triple Threat match.
The possible outcomes are plentiful.
Reigns has been the hottest heel in wrestling since returning at SummerSlam in August and should at least be considered to retain. He is a villain the likes of which do not come around often, and maximizing his potential and ability to create hot new babyfaces is a must.
Edge underwent a heel turn recently, reverting to his Rated R Superstar ways. Since his Rumble victory, his story has been that of redemption. After nine years spent on the shelf, he has the potential to stand on the WrestleMania stage one last time, the Universal Championship held high as he celebrates with his first title in a decade.
Then there is Bryan, whose wrestling clock is ticking down and who may be participating in his final WrestleMania. He was never intended for this spot, but sheer determination and a desire by WWE CEO Vince McMahon to shake things up with a babyface he knows will be cheered has landed him in a familiar spot: that of the underdog.
Per Oddschecker, Edge is the favorite to win—but not heavily. Either one of his opponents could easily leave WrestleMania with the victory.
With this the first event in front of fans and the company riding a high after Bianca Belair's historic win on Night 1, it makes sense for the babyface to go over and begin a second, improbable title run.
Prediction: Bryan