WWE WrestleMania 37 Predictions for Sunday Night's Updated Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

WWE set the bar incredibly high on Night 1 of WrestleMania 37, delivering a smartly booked show that culminated with the emotional and historic main event between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Those competing on Night 2 have their work cut out for them, but with an even more impressive card and some of the hottest acts in the sport on it, the potential is for an even better night of action.

But what results can fans expect from the jam-packed card, chock-full of championship encounters and grudge matches?

Find out with these previews and predictions for the night's advertised encounters.