WWE WrestleMania History: Most Impressive Stats Throughout PPV's Legacy

Photo credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania will emanate from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL this weekend. The 37th edition of The Greatest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment will welcome the WWE universe back for the first time since last February as the venue hopes to seat 24,835 fans.

WrestleMania isn’t just the pro wrestling conglomerate’s biggest event of the year, it’s a cultural phenomenon that brings hardcore and casual fans together. The show also attracts a host of smaller indie promotions to the city it takes place in, creating a massive week of live wrestling for viewers to enjoy.

Since 1985, The Showcase of the Immortals has become a fixture in the professional wrestling industry. A who’s who list of noteworthy celebrities have made appearances and many wrestlers have had star-making moments at the event over the past 36 years. The show is Vince McMahon’s greatest creation and it has created a lasting legacy that will live on for generations