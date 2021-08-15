Blue Jays' George Springer Leaves Game After Suffering Apparent Leg Injury

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer suffered an apparent lower leg injury in the bottom of the seventh inning at the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night while trying to make a catch on the run.



Springer jumped for a line drive on the warning track off the bat of Ty France only for his leg to land awkwardly on the way down. The ball bounced off the right field wall giving France a triple as Springer immediately grabbed at his leg in pain.

The 31-year-old started the season on the injured list with a Grade 2 left oblique strain. He was set to return Wednesday, April 7 but suffered right quad tightness as he was running the bases the day before following a batting practice session, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). The tightness happened before an April 6 matchup against the Texas Rangers.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters that Springer's oblique was fine.

On Thursday, April 8, Montoyo told reporters that Springer suffered a low-grade right quad strain and would not be available for the Jays' seven-game homestand, which ran from April 8-14.

Springer stayed out an additional two weeks post-homestand and made his 2021 season debut on April 28. He played in four games, including one where he smacked two homers against the Atlanta Braves on May 1.

However, Springer landed back on the injured list with a right quad strain. He was sidelined until June 22.



Since rejoining the lineup full-time in late June, the outfielder has been a force for Toronto, slashing .280/.370/.622 with 12 home runs and 32 RBI in 44 games.

Springer was the Blue Jays' big offseason addition, signing a six-year, $150 million contract. He made three All-Star games during his first seven MLB seasons, all with the Houston Astros. Springer and the Astros won the 2017 World Series, with the outfielder earning the Fall Classic MVP.

Randal Grichuk should take Springer's center field place in the lineup, as he did when the outfielder missed time to begin the season. Corey Dickerson remains an option as well. Teoscar Hernandez and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. should patrol the corner outfield spots.