Best NBA Same-Game Parlay, Betting Props for Lakers vs. Heat; Suns vs. Clippers

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

The NBA on TNT is back for some Thursday night action, and there are plenty of opportunities for bettors to cash in a few tickets. The Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat get things started at 7:30 p.m. ET in a rematch of last year's NBA Finals, with the Phoenix Suns versus the Los Angeles Clippers to follow.

It's the second marquee matchup for the Suns in as many nights after taking down the Utah Jazz, 117-113, in overtime on Wednesday.

The winning streak in Phoenix has now reached seven games, but Devin Booker & Co. enter the Staples Center on Thursday as six-point underdogs.

Here's a look at the best bets from tonight's nationally televised games with some extremely juicy Single Game Parlays on FanDuel.

Drinks On Them

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Send a photo of your winning ticket to @BR_Betting on Twitter or Instagram for an opportunity to have your bet featured here

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Spread: Heat -8.5 (-106)

Money line: Lakers +300 (bet $100 to win $300)

Over/Under: 204.5

Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Andre Drummond have all been ruled out for Thursday's action as the trio continue to recover from their respective injuries. Kyle Kuzma remains day-to-day, making it a challenge to add any of his props to a Single Game Parlay tonight. It also happens to make Bam Adebayo's props a bit more enticing—especially against a worn-down Lakers frontcourt. That doesn't mean to stay away from L.A. player props. In fact, it's quite the opposite.

Build Around This: Markieff Morris To Score 10+ Points (-122)

Morris has never been shy on offense, and he's been even more aggressive with his shooting since James and Davis got hurt.

The Kansas product has scored more than 10 points in six of his last eight games while taking at least 10 field-goal attempts in six of those games as well. Without James, Davis or Drummond to defer to, look for Morris to continue attacking the rim as well as pulling up from behind the arc. He's attempted at least five three-pointers in five of his last six contests and doesn't appear close to slowing down.

Morris' odds to score 15+ points are enticing at +390, but we're looking for more of a sure-thing to build around. Don't let your cornerstone bet be the reason your SGP fails.

Squad Ride Single Game Parlays

Marcus Morris 10+ points, Bam Adebayo 12+ Rebounds, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 2+ Made Threes ( +950, bet $100 to win $950)

12+ Rebounds, Caldwell-Pope 2+ Made Threes ( +950, bet $100 to win $950) Marcus Morris 10+ points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 2+ Made Threes, Over +204.5 Points, Bam Adebayo 6+ Assists (+1147)

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Tipoff: 10 p.m. ET on TNT

Spread: Clippers -6.5

Money line: Suns +210

Over/Under: 223

The Suns and Jazz played one of the most entertaining games of the season on Wednesday. Both Devin Booker and Donovan Mitchell were trading gut-punch shots late, including a game-tying three from Mitchell to help send the action to overtime. How much will that extra frame come back to haunt the Suns on Thursday?

As easy as it is to bet on Chris Paul against his former club, the 35-year-old played 43 minutes on Wednesday. According to StatMuse, Paul has exceeded 33 minutes in the second game of back-to-backs just twice in 10 contests this year. Let's stay away from the point god on Thursday.

Build Around This: Paul George 3+ Made Threes (-120)

Admittedly, this pick is trying to get ahead of an emerging trend for George, but there's good reason to trust it. George has seen plenty of opportunities to catch fire from deep lately and is starting to take advantage of them.

George went 6-of-9 from behind the arc last time out against the Portland Trail Blazers and averages 7.4 threes attempted per game this season. The Suns are one of the better three-point defenders in the league (34.4 percent against), but taking a bonafide shooter against a team playing its second high-leverage game in as many nights is a must.

Squad Ride Single Game Parlays

Paul George 3+ Threes, Ivica Zubac 8+ Rebounds, Jae Crowder 10+ Points (+429)

Paul George 3+ Threes, 8+ Rebounds, Jae 10+ Points (+429) Paul George 3+ Threes, Mikal Bridges 15+ points, Clippers ML, Devin Booker 4+ Assists (+1138)

Let's Get Rich

April is in full bloom, the days are getting longer and the boats are going back in the water. It's time you get your own yacht to celebrate. Let's throw some darts on a long-shot parlay and get ready to retire early.

Zach LaVine 25+ points/Chicago Bulls To Win (+255)

25+ points/Chicago Bulls To Win (+255) Jimmy Butler Double-Double/Miami Heat To Win (+265)

Svi Mykhailiuk 15+ Points/Oklahoma City Thunder To Win (+600)

15+ Points/Oklahoma City Thunder To Win (+600) Robert Covington 15+ Points/Portland Trail Blazers To Win (+1200)

Payout: $10 to win $12,279.20 (+122792)

Thursday's 3X2

The best prop bet in basketball is back to help increase your bankroll on Thursday.

Here's how it works: If both teams combine to hit two three-pointers in the first three minutes of play, you win. FanDuel is boosting odds to +105 for both TNT games on Thursday with a max bet of $50. Don't miss out!

Must be 21+ and present in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, West Virginia, Colorado, or Tennessee. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See sportsbook.fanduel.com for details.