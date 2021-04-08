Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on WrestleMania Fans, TakeOver, and More

1 of 3

Steve Carrier of Ringside News reported that while some fans believe WWE is concerned about fan reaction at WrestleMania, there don't appear to be any worries within the company.

"We've been asking around about WWE's concern that fans will react differently than they're 'supposed to' at WrestleMania. Some fans believe WWE is concerned about this, but we've been told that there has been no open talk about this concern in meetings or otherwise rumors," he wrote.

There may not be any outward concern about the reactions to WWE's top Superstars, but the performers themselves are certainly thinking about it.

"Right now, as a company, we're all kind of flying blind because we have these stories and we have this creative but we don't know what the actual reaction is going to be," Edge said, per Alex Biese the Asbury Park Press. "When we walk out there, who knows how they’re going to react?"

He added: "I think the bottom line is you've just got to hope they react. And I’d like to think, as starved as we all are just for entertainment and a walk back into whatever our new normal is, I'd like to think that’s going to be a pretty ravenous crowd, reaction-wise."

This being the first event WWE has held in front of a live audience in over a year will serve as a great indicator to the company and its talent just what is and isn't clicking creatively and allow those in power to make the necessary adjustments moving forward.