Nets' James Harden Out Indefinitely After MRI on Hamstring Injury Setback

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden will be out indefinitely after experiencing a setback Monday in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

The 31-year-old missed two games with tightness in the muscle in his right leg following the team's defeat of the Houston Rockets on March 31. When he returned against the New York Knicks on April 5, he left the court after just four minutes.

Harden is averaging 25.4 points on 46.7 percent shooting, 11.0 assists and 8.7 rebounds per game since the trade that sent him from Houston to Brooklyn in January.

While he was brought in to form a Big Three with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, he has mostly starred on his own or alongside Irving, as KD has had injuries of his own. The trio has started only six games together.

However, the 38-19 Nets are still championship contenders, one game back of the Philadelphia 76ers for first place in the Eastern Conference.

With Harden out, Irving and Durant become even more important to Brooklyn, which will likely turn to Bruce Brown at point guard.