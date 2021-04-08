Warriors' Way Too Early 2021 NBA Draft Big Board

0 of 3

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors' outlook for the 2021 NBA draft is fascinating for a lot of reasons.

Chief among them is the fact it's unclear where this club will be selecting and how many picks it can make.

They'll almost certainly have their own first-round pick (it has top-20 protection or otherwise goes to the Oklahoma City Thunder), but there's a chance that will be their second selection of the night. Due to last season's Andrew Wiggins-D'Angelo Russell deal, the Warriors own the Minnesota Timberwolves' pick with only top-three protection.

That means Golden State could be selecting as early as No. 4, which puts almost every available prospect into consideration. For this exercise, though, we'll assume that pick doesn't convey and will instead focus on their top three prospects for their own pick, which should land near the middle of the opening round.