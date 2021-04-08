Knicks' Way Too Early 2021 NBA Draft Big Board

0 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The front-page story of the New York Knicks' 2020-21 season revolves around Julius Randle's All-Star ascension and coach Tom Thibodeau's impact.

Turn to page two, though, and you'll find encouraging reports about RJ Barrett's development and Immanuel Quickley's impressive rookie campaign.

New York's young nucleus is growing—even if Obi Toppin's search for an NBA niche has no end in sight—and it has an opportunity to keep expanding at the 2021 draft.

The Knicks are in line to make four selections, including two in the opening round (theirs and the Dallas Mavericks'). With both first-rounders likely landing near its midpoint, let's examine their top three prospects in that draft range.