2021 NBA Mock Draft: Full 2-Round Predictions Entering April

21. New York Knicks (via Mavericks): Jared Butler (Baylor, PG/SG, Junior)

The Knicks would value Butler's versatility to initiate offense at the point or slide off the ball and shoot from the wings. His skill level, maturity and impact help paint Butler as a player capable of holding his own as a rookie.

22. Houston Rockets (via Bucks): Cameron Thomas (LSU, SG, Freshman)

Thomas combined for 57 points in two NCAA tournament games after leading all freshmen in scoring during the regular season. He takes low-percentage shots, but his self-creation and shot-making are advanced enough to reflect visions of an NBA streak-scoring specialist.

23. Denver Nuggets: Tre Mann (Florida, PG/SG, Sophomore)

Mann averaged 21.3 points in four games between both postseason tournaments, giving scouts more glimpses of shot-creation and shooting versatility. It's worth questioning if he's an effective enough playmaker to be used as a primary ball-handler, but he still offers an exciting mix of off-the-dribble scoring and setup ability for a combo guard.

24. Houston Rockets (via Bucks): Sharife Cooper (Auburn, PG, Freshman)

Cooper possesses the ball-handling, speed and passing skills for teams to buy the flashy playmaking carrying over. He's extremely ball-dominant with limited shooting range, so he won't fit with everyone. But teams that could use an extra spark of creativity and live-dribble play should be willing to look past Cooper's flaws.

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Jaden Springer (Tennessee, PG/SG, Freshman)

Scouts sound unsure about Springer's creation potential and athletic limitations, but he won't turn 19 until September, and his combo-guard versatility and sharp defense remain attractive, even if the team that drafts him doesn't see results in 2021-22.

26. Los Angeles Clippers: Chris Duarte (Oregon, SG, Senior)

Duarte played himself into the first-round discussion during the season. He likely earned a guaranteed NBA contract after combining for 44 points and 13 assists in two NCAA tournament games. He'll be a 24-year-old rookie, but Duarte figures to immediately compete for minutes with his shooting, tough finishing and active defense.

27. Philadelphia 76ers: Marcus Bagley (Arizona State, PF, Freshman)

Despite Bagley only playing 12 games, his shooting stroke for a 6'8" forward was convincing. Teams should see a one-dimensional but useful stretch 4—just not a creator.

28. Phoenix Suns: Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois, PG, Junior)

Though Dosunmu struggled off the ball this year, he made encouraging progress as an initiator with his self-creation, pick-and-roll passing and pull-up shooting. He'll be best used as a scoring ball-handler, rather than a lead guard to create for everyone.

29. Brooklyn Nets: Aaron Henry (Michigan State, SF, Junior)

Defense could help Henry earn minutes and money, given his 6'6" frame, ability to guard multiple spots, pressure on the ball and anticipation. His offensive game also came alive in February and March, when he averaged 17.6 points and 3.8 assists on 39.5 percent from three.

30. Utah Jazz: Greg Brown (Texas, PF, Freshman)

Brown hit a wall late in the season, but his athleticism and flashes of slashing and shooting still point to first-round upside. He'll be an obvious candidate for the G League until he improves his skill level and feel for the game at both ends.