Lakers' Way Too Early 2021 NBA Draft Big Board

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

When weighing the current concerns for the Los Angeles Lakers, the 2021 NBA draft is about as far down the list as it gets.

But you can rest assured there are members of the front office either solely focused on prospect evaluations or at least devoting some of their time hours to marrying NBA-hoopers-to-be with the franchise's needs.

The Lakers will get one throw at the dart board, as their second-rounder was long ago traded away. They'll land somewhere near the back end of the opening round, which keeps them removed from the elite-prospect tier but certainly leaves open the possibility of plucking a future member of the 2021-22 rotation.

With needs in the backcourt and up front, and a likely boost given to plug-and-play contributors, here's an early look at the top three prospects for the Lakers within their likely draft range.