Triple H Comments on Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Wrestling in WWE

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Triple H commented Monday on the possibility of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger having a match in WWE one day.

During an appearance on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take (beginning at the 1:01:10 mark), the WWE executive vice president discussed Big Ben:

Triple H said he has been friends with Roethlisberger for years, and on the subject of Ben possibly wrestling, The Game said: "Ben's tough. He's one of those guys that's played some seasons pretty banged up and just keeps rolling."

Regarding how Triple H and Roethlisberger met, The Cerebral Assassin said it started with some of the Steelers offensive linemen attending WWE shows, following by Big Ben eventually showing up as well.

From 2009-10, WWE had weekly guest hosts on Raw, and Roethlisberger ended up serving as the host for the Oct. 5, 2009, edition of the show in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Triple H added that he isn't a huge football fan and that his friendship with Roethlisberger has largely been built on things outside the football and wrestling worlds.

The 39-year-old Roethlisberger is set to enter his 18th NFL season in 2021, all of which have been spent with the Steelers.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

With six Pro Bowl nods and two Super Bowl wins, Big Ben has already firmly established himself as a future Pro Football Hall of Famer.

It is unclear if he has any aspirations beyond football, but it isn't uncommon for someone to make a successful transition from football to wrestling.

Some of the most famous examples include New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor main eventing WrestleMania 11 against Bam Bam Bigelow and former New England Patriots and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski hosting last year's WrestleMania and winning the 24/7 Championship.

The 6'5", 240-pound Roethlisberger may not possess the elite athleticism that WWE tends to look for in its Superstars, but if he ever wanted to try his hand at wrestling, WWE would be wise to find a way to make it work given his star power.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).