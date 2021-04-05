Where Will Bad Bunny vs. Miz Rank Among Best WWE WrestleMania Celebrity Matches?

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Of the many matches slated to take place on the two nights of WWE WrestleMania 37, The Miz vs. Bad Bunny has the best chance of being the biggest sleeper contest of the weekend.

The build to the bout has been all over the place over the last two months, but the effort has been apparent from everyone involved, specifically from the singer. He went from being someone who was largely unknown by the WWE Universe to a fan favorite, if only because of the dedication he's shown to the business.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider's report in February indicated that he was willing to learn at the Performance Center and take his in-ring debut seriously. That's more than can be said for most celebrities WWE brings in solely to make mainstream headlines for a day.

That's obviously part of it with Bad Bunny as well seeing as how he performed at the Grammys and even brought the 24/7 Championship with him to Saturday Night Live. However, he's a genuine fan of the product and is bound to go all out come Saturday.

A tag team bout also involving Damian Priest and John Morrison would have been ideal, but The Miz vs. Bad Bunny in a straight-up singles match should be a spectacle, if nothing else.

The same can be said for these other celebrity matches from years past that exceeded expectations and left their mark on WrestleMania history.