Andre Drummond Out for Lakers vs. Celtics with Toe Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without big man Andre Drummond for Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics because of a toe injury.

Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reported the news, noting Markieff Morris (ankle) is also out. Dennis Schroder (right foot) is questionable.

Drummond was sidelined by the toe injury shortly after he joined the Lakers, and he also missed time on the Cleveland Cavaliers when the team decided to sit him and focus on the future while exploring potential trades. Cleveland ultimately bought out his contract before he joined the contending Lakers for the stretch run.

When healthy, the 27-year-old is a valuable piece in the frontcourt who has two All-Star appearances, four rebounding titles and an All-NBA third-team selection (2015-16) on his resume. The UConn product is averaging 16.1 points, 12.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game as a double-double threat this season.

Look for Los Angeles to rely on the combination of Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell in the frontcourt while Drummond is sidelined by this latest setback.