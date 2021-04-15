    Andre Drummond Out for Lakers vs. Celtics with Toe Injury

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 16, 2021
    Alerted 11m ago in the B/R App

    Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond is shown during a timeout in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Lakers will be without big man Andre Drummond for Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics because of a toe injury.

    Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reported the news, noting Markieff Morris (ankle) is also out. Dennis Schroder (right foot) is questionable.

    Drummond was sidelined by the toe injury shortly after he joined the Lakers, and he also missed time on the Cleveland Cavaliers when the team decided to sit him and focus on the future while exploring potential trades. Cleveland ultimately bought out his contract before he joined the contending Lakers for the stretch run.

    When healthy, the 27-year-old is a valuable piece in the frontcourt who has two All-Star appearances, four rebounding titles and an All-NBA third-team selection (2015-16) on his resume. The UConn product is averaging 16.1 points, 12.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game as a double-double threat this season.

    Look for Los Angeles to rely on the combination of Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell in the frontcourt while Drummond is sidelined by this latest setback.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      AD Close to Return 👀

      Lakers HC says Anthony Davis (calf) has been cleared for on-court activities and will be able to return to lineup soon

      AD Close to Return 👀
      NBA logo
      NBA

      AD Close to Return 👀

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      James Wiseman Out for Season

      Warriors confirm the star rookie 'will miss the remainder of 2020-21 season' after having knee surgery

      James Wiseman Out for Season
      NBA logo
      NBA

      James Wiseman Out for Season

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Lakers vs. Warriors Play-In Matchup Is Real Possibility

      Lakers vs. Warriors Play-In Matchup Is Real Possibility
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Lakers vs. Warriors Play-In Matchup Is Real Possibility

      Colin Ward-Henninger
      via CBSSports.com

      Steph and the 5 Greatest 3-Pt Performances in NBA History

      Steph and the 5 Greatest 3-Pt Performances in NBA History
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Steph and the 5 Greatest 3-Pt Performances in NBA History

      Julian Fadullon
      via ClutchPoints