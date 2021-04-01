Lakers Rumors: Andre Drummond Not Expected to Miss More Than 2 Games with Injury

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers center Andre Drummond will miss just one or two games with a right big toe injury, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin and Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Lakers play the Sacramento Kings on Friday and L.A. Clippers on Sunday.

Drummond joined the Lakers on March 28 after receiving a buyout from the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was being held out of games by the Cavs for more than a month as the team explored trade opportunities for the two-time All-Star.

He made his debut with Los Angeles on March 31 against the Milwaukee Bucks. The 27-year-old scored four points in 14 minutes in the Lakers' 112-97 loss.

Injuries have been a problem for the Lakers throughout this season. Anthony Davis and LeBron James have had extended absences, which has left the reigning NBA champions vulnerable as they look to solidify their playoff positioning down the stretch.

Drummond's absence will likely lead to head coach Frank Vogel putting Marc Gasol back in the starting lineup, with Montrezl Harrell as the primary backup off the bench.